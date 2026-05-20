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BNT Director General, Milena Milotinova, Presented with "Successful Media Management" Award

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Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
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отличие бнт милена милотинова награда bdquoуспешно управление медиятаldquo

BNT Director General, Milena Milotinova, received the “Successful Media Management” award, recognising her professionalism, consistency, and contribution to the development of the media environment in Bulgaria.

The award comes shortly after a major moment for Bulgarian public broadcasting. Just days earlier, Bulgaria, through Bulgarian National Television and its selected performer DARA, won the Eurovision Song Contest, securing the right to host the competition next year.

The public broadcaster was also credited for successfully covering the election campaign and the April 19 vote results, using innovative 3D mapping technology.

A study presented to the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) showed that Bulgarian National Television is the first choice for objective information during election campaigns and ranks highest in public trust.

The broadcaster’s large-scale information campaign covering the three stages of the Giro d’Italia significantly boosted performance, with BNT3 reportedly achieving twice the ratings of its rival sports sports channel in Bulgaria.

The award for the Director General was presented at the “Company of the Year” annual ceremony on May 20.

Milena Milotinova said the award is a recognition for Bulgarian National Television and its entire team, including those working on Eurovision Song Contest coverage and election reporting.

She emphasised that BNT teams work around the clock and that the past three months have brought strong results, including audience growth.:

“The Eurovision final brought us over one million viewers just on broadcast television alone, not including digital platforms or other distribution channels.”

Milotinova also also referenced a survey by the polling agency “Myara”, presented to the Council for Electronic Media, which showed BNT as the top choice for objectivity among television broadcasters, with trust levels exceeding 50%.

Milotinova thanked her colleagues and stressed the importance of teamwork. She added that hosting the Eurovision Song Contest will now be a major responsibility moving forward:

“In this hosting role, we must be organisers at a high level. We can achieve a lot — not only for Bulgarian National Television, but for our country as well.

Because hosting this event is important for our country in terms of reputation, the economy, and many other areas, the effects of which we will be measuring from now on,” she said.

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