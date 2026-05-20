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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Hosts the “Beyond the Horizon 26” Exercise at 'Novo Selo' Training Range (photos)

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Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
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Снимка: BTA

The tactical-specialised exercise with international participation, “Beyond the Horizon 26,” is being conducted until 21 May in the area of the Novo Selo Training Range. Military police personnel from 12 countries took part in capability demonstrations during the Distinguished Visitors and Media Day, organised as part of the exercise.

During the event, actions were demonstrated in the management of public disorder, crowd control, tactical evacuation of wounded, investigation of incidents involving explosive materials, and the collection of evidence. For the first time in front of distinguished guests and media representatives, a helicopter fast-rope insertion was demonstrated.

The exercise involves representatives from the Air Force, the Military Medical Academy, and the Joint Forces Command, as well as military police personnel from Bulgaria, Canada, the United States, Italy, Spain, Poland, Romania, Greece, Croatia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and the Republic of North Macedonia.

The Acting Director of the Military Police Service, Colonel Hristiyan Hristov, said that the exercise had demonstrated “very good cooperation” among allied nations. “We demonstrated very strong cooperation with 12 nations – our NATO partners. There were also observers from partner countries that are not NATO members but showed interest and came to gain experience,” Colonel Hristov said.

According to him, cooperation and exchange between the military police forces have been excellent, and feedback from participants has been highly positive. “We have excellent cooperation and mutual support,” Colonel Hristov added.

He added that this year enhanced capabilities had been developed in areas related to reconnaissance operations, the clearance of areas and buildings, the use of drones, and medical evacuation. “Medical evacuation is vital and should be practised regularly, as it saves human lives,” Colonel Hristov emphasised.

Actions involving crowd control, building clearance operations, and the collection of evidence at a crime scene by a joint Bulgarian–Polish team were also demonstrated. Colonel Hristov added that the exercise serves not only as a demonstration of capabilities, but also as a platform for the exchange of experience and the development of future cooperation.

Photos by BTA

The event was attended by the Commander of the Joint Forces Command, Major General Stanimir Hristov; the Commander of the Land Forces, Major General Deyan Deshkov; the Commander of the Air Force, Major General Nikolay Rusev; the Commander of the Joint Special Operations Command, Brigadier General Bozhidar Boykov; and the Commander of the 24th Air Base – Krumovo, Brigadier General Dimitar Pavlov.

Source: BTA

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