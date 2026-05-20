Unanimous support: Eurovision contest winner DARA will be awarded the title "Honorary Citizen of Varna"

With unanimous support, the Commission on Culture and Spiritual Development of the Municipal Council in the coastal city of Varna has backed a proposal for the Varna-born singer DARA to be awarded the title of “Honorary Citizen of Varna” in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Bulgarian music and the international prestige of the country.

Incredible success for Bulgaria as DARA wins Eurovision 2026 with the song 'Bangaranga'

The grounds for the proposal include her exceptional merits in raising the level of Bulgarian popular music at European and global level, as well as her high level of professionalism, vocal mastery and indomitable creative spirit.

For the first time in 9 years, a country wins the votes of both the viewers and the jury at the Eurovision Song Contest

DARA, whose birth name is Darina Yotova, and who was born in Varna, is the first Bulgarian singer to have won the prestigious “Eurovision” contest. Her victory is characterised as historic, as she reportedly triumphed with a record score and a decisive lead over the runner-up representing Israel. It is also stated that, for the first time in 17 years, the votes of the jury and the public were in complete agreement. Following DARA’s victory, Bulgaria will host the contest in 2027.