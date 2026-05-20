БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
САЩ повдигнаха обвинения срещу бившия кубински президент...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Шефката на Агенцията по вписванията е уволнена
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
МОН публикува отговорите на матурата по български език
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Зрелостниците избират между съчинение "Пътят към...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Премиерът Румен Радев е обсъдил с Доналд Тръмп отпадането...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Кукерска рокля с гол гръб или как беше създаден костюмът...
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
По вариант 8 пишат зрелостниците на матурата по български...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Unanimous support: Eurovision contest winner DARA will be awarded the title "Honorary Citizen of Varna"

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EN
Запази
ексклузивно dara студиото бнт щастлива съм целия свят обърнал глава българия

With unanimous support, the Commission on Culture and Spiritual Development of the Municipal Council in the coastal city of Varna has backed a proposal for the Varna-born singer DARA to be awarded the title of “Honorary Citizen of Varna” in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Bulgarian music and the international prestige of the country.

Incredible success for Bulgaria as DARA wins Eurovision 2026 with the song 'Bangaranga'

The grounds for the proposal include her exceptional merits in raising the level of Bulgarian popular music at European and global level, as well as her high level of professionalism, vocal mastery and indomitable creative spirit.

For the first time in 9 years, a country wins the votes of both the viewers and the jury at the Eurovision Song Contest

DARA, whose birth name is Darina Yotova, and who was born in Varna, is the first Bulgarian singer to have won the prestigious “Eurovision” contest. Her victory is characterised as historic, as she reportedly triumphed with a record score and a decisive lead over the runner-up representing Israel. It is also stated that, for the first time in 17 years, the votes of the jury and the public were in complete agreement. Following DARA’s victory, Bulgaria will host the contest in 2027.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    По вариант 8 пишат зрелостниците на матурата по български език и литература
    1
    По вариант 8 пишат зрелостниците на матурата по български език и...
    Водещият на „Панорама“ Бойко Василев беше отличен с наградата „Златно перо“
    2
    Водещият на „Панорама“ Бойко Василев беше отличен с...
    Матурата по БЕЛ: Ще се затруднят ли зрелостниците от изпита тази година?
    3
    Матурата по БЕЛ: Ще се затруднят ли зрелостниците от изпита тази...
    В "Референдум": Какво донесе победата на DARA на "Евровизия"?
    4
    В "Референдум": Какво донесе победата на DARA на...
    Зрелостниците избират между съчинение "Пътят към себе си" от "Песента на колелетата" на Йордан Йовков и есе "Авторитетите днес"
    5
    Зрелостниците избират между съчинение "Пътят към себе си"...
    НА ЖИВО: Локомотив Пловдив - ЦСКА, 1:1
    6
    НА ЖИВО: Локомотив Пловдив - ЦСКА, 1:1

    Най-четени

    Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA спечели 70-ото издание на "Евровизия"
    1
    Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA спечели...
    България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с "Bangaranga"
    2
    България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с...
    България посреща DARA, БНТ със специално студио - Урокът "Bangaranga"
    3
    България посреща DARA, БНТ със специално студио - Урокът...
    Милена Милотинова: Добре дошли в София другата година!
    4
    Милена Милотинова: Добре дошли в София другата година!
    DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на „Bangaranga“
    5
    DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на...
    Как може да се гласува тази вечер на финала на „Евровизия“?
    6
    Как може да се гласува тази вечер на финала на...

    More from: Culture

    BNT journalist Boyko Vassilev awarded 'Golden Quill' prize
    BNT journalist Boyko Vassilev awarded 'Golden Quill' prize
    The path of a dream: Eurovision winner DARA inspires the whole of Bulgaria The path of a dream: Eurovision winner DARA inspires the whole of Bulgaria
    Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
    ‘Bangaranga’ fever: The world sings and dances to the winning Eurovision Song Contest song by DARA ‘Bangaranga’ fever: The world sings and dances to the winning Eurovision Song Contest song by DARA
    Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
    Maria Bakalova open to hosting Eurovision as actress embraces fan proposal Maria Bakalova open to hosting Eurovision as actress embraces fan proposal
    Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
    BNT and Sofia Municipality with BANGARANGA PARTY in the centre of Sofia at 18:00 today BNT and Sofia Municipality with BANGARANGA PARTY in the centre of Sofia at 18:00 today
    Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
    German Chancellor Merz: "Bangaranga" will be the hit of the summer across Europe German Chancellor Merz: "Bangaranga" will be the hit of the summer across Europe
    Чете се за: 01:05 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Шефката на Агенцията по вписванията е уволнена
    Шефката на Агенцията по вписванията е уволнена
    Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
    У нас
    МОН публикува отговорите на матурата по български език МОН публикува отговорите на матурата по български език
    Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
    У нас
    Мартин Димитров: Властта се концентрира в премиера, а парламентът губи контролни функции Мартин Димитров: Властта се концентрира в премиера, а парламентът губи контролни функции
    Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
    У нас
    Какво избраха зрелостниците: Тема по Йовков или есе за авторитетите? Какво избраха зрелостниците: Тема по Йовков или есе за авторитетите?
    Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
    У нас
    Отношенията Китай - Русия: Си Дзинпин и Владимир Путин обсъждат...
    Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
    По света
    Близо 3 часа отнема преминаването през Кресненското дефиле заради...
    Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
    У нас
    Изплащането на пенсиите няма да се бави заради почивни дни
    Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
    У нас
    Правосъдният министър иска освобождаването на шефа на Агенцията по...
    Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
    У нас
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ