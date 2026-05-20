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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

BNT journalist Boyko Vassilev awarded 'Golden Quill' prize

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водещият bdquoпанорамаldquo бойко василев беше отличен наградата bdquoзлатно пероldquo
Снимка: БТА

On the eve of May 24, (the Day of Alphabet) 24 Bulgarian artists received the Golden Quill Award. The tradition has been going on for 31 years.

The Golden Quill is awarded to outstanding artists in literature, theatre, cinema, journalism, music and fine arts.

A Golden Quill was awarded to Bulgarian National Television journalist Boyko Vassilev, who received the prize from the Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev. "I accept the award as a duty. I believe there can be honest, dignified and enlightening journalism," said Vassilev

Boyko Vassilev, host of Panorama: "The connection with the feast of St. Cyril and St. Methodius promises something much greater for Bulgarian journalism - not only to be honest, not only to be dignified, but also to be enlightened. It means to understand the world and to fight for the place of the individual and the homeland in it."

photo by BTA

Other award winners include Yavor Milushev, Pavel Poppandov, the directing duo Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov, Veselin Marinov, Viktoria Beshliyska, the international Varna Summer Festival, and radio Z-Rock.

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