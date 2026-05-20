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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

WELCOME, DARA! Thousands welcomed the Eurovision 2026 winner in the centre of Sofia

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Чете се за: 08:37 мин.
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добре дошла dara хиляди посрещнаха победилката евровизия 2026 центъра софия
Снимка: Andrei Radev

The sheer joy and euphoria of the victory brought thousands to Alexander I Battenberg Square in Sofia and reminded us how good it is to be together and celebrate success. DARA's triumph at Eurovision is a celebration of talent and hard work. By this same measure, the dreams of young people in the country will also grow.

Sofia welcomed DARA following her victory at “Eurovision 2026” in Vienna. The event was organised by Sofia Municipality and the Bulgarian National Television (BNT). A major “BANGARANGA PARTY” on May 19 rocked the city centre, while the star of Bulgarian music also marked 10 years on stage.

BANGARANGA PARTY – the victory belongs to Bulgaria, to DARA, and to the Bulgarian National Television, which, as a member of the EBU, not only ensured Bulgaria’s participation in “Eurovision”, but also provided the international team with which this historic triumph was achieved.

DARA’s success came after BNT organised a national selection process to choose the performer and song that would represent Bulgaria at “Eurovision 2026” in Vienna.

In the first stage of the national selection, following a vote by both the jury and the audience, DARA was chosen as the performer to represent the country. In the second stage, from three songs specially created for DARA, the jury and viewers once again selected the song “Bangaranga” to be performed on the “Eurovision” stage.

Having captured the hearts of hundreds of millions over recent weeks and made the entire world sing “Bangaranga”, DARA was welcomed by her fans in Sofia as a global star at a packed Alexander I Battenberg Square.

DARA: “I never expected anything like this at all. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart! This means so much to me, and I will keep this moment for the rest of my life.”

The stage proved to be larger than that of “Eurovision”, larger than the stages of major music awards anywhere in the world. Not only because it is on home soil, but because it brought together tens, even hundreds of thousands of people, and with those watching on television – even millions.

Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT: "Such a full square... I am happy to see it. Thank you for being here. Thank you DARA for bringing this joy. Thank you to everyone involved in this wonderful adventure that led Bulgaria to victory at Eurovision. And since we are about to host, and BNT is currently broadcasting what happened on the square in many countries in Europe - let's raise the Bulgarian flags and show what we can do at the host."

Having fulfilled her childhood dream of taking to the “Eurovision” stage, she went beyond it, winning decisively with a record margin between first and second place in the contest’s 70-year history. She was recognised as the winner by both the jury and the public. For days, the world’s biggest media outlets wrote about yet another Bulgarian miracle.

DARA: “My dream has always been to be able to bring people together and to see you all here united. It means so much to me, and thank you for making my dream come true – to see you together, united with one purpose, and that is support.”

    And she brought “Eurovision” to Bulgaria, directing global attention and the expectations of hundreds of thousands of fans and hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide towards “Eurovision 2027” in the land of cosmic voices, and, according to legend, the land of Orpheus.

    Milena Milotinova, Director General of Bulgarian National Television (BNT): “Get ready for ‘Eurovision 2027’ in Bulgaria.”

    DARA: “There is speculation online that we may not be able to host ‘Eurovision’, that it might not happen, that this or that may prevent it. I want to ask you: don't you think that having won Eurovision you should believe in miracles?"

    Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT: "The competition between the cities has just started. 4 cities have declared their wish. The rules are set by the EBU. BNT cannot decide anything on its own, because we work in close coordination with the EBU and the ESC, i.e. ‘Eurovision’. So expect a bidding process between the cities. We hope the best city will win.”

    Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev: “Where do we want ‘Eurovision’ to be held next year? Are we ready? Will it be memorable? And now let us show a lot of love to DARA. Here is a small gift from us – a key, because DARA has unlocked our hearts.”

    Blagomir Kotsev, Mayor of Varna: “I am proud to be from Varna, because DARA is here, and I would like to thank her as an ambassador of Varna in front of all of you. Thank you, DARA! Thank you for making us happy and proud to be Bulgarian, and for me, proud to be from Varna. I would like to invite you to Varna at your earliest convenience. We are waiting for you!"

    photos by Andrei Radev, BTA and BGNES

    “Bangaranga” is being said today by hundreds of millions of people around the world. The same will continue over the next 12 months, as Bulgaria says “Welcome” to people from all over the world at “Eurovision 2027”.

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