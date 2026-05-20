Bulgaria among the countries that provided logistical support to the United States.

Bulgaria is among the countries that provided logistical support to the United States in its actions against Iran, it became clear today, May 20, from comments made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The US Department of Defense has announced that the United States is reducing its combat brigades in Europe from four to three. This involves the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 troops. As a result, the American military presence on the continent will return to pre-war levels prior to the conflict in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the withdrawal of US forces will be gradual and will not affect the Alliance.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: “The United States will remain committed to Europe in the future. This includes nuclear weapons, as well as conventional defence. We know that adjustments will be made. The United States needs to allocate more forces to Asia, for example. However, changes in Europe will take place gradually, in a structured manner.”

The Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Grynkewich, previously commented that there is no precise timetable for the restructuring, but it is expected to take several years.

The decision by Washington to reduce troop numbers came after a dispute between Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding the conflict in Iran. Rutte acknowledged today that the US President had been disappointed with some European allies that refused logistical support. Others, including Bulgaria, supported Washington.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte: “I was in Romania last week and saw American tanker aircraft at the airport. This is happening across Europe – in large countries, but also in smaller ones such as Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, North Macedonia and others, which are fulfilling their obligations.”

According to Rutte, the greatest threat to Euro-Atlantic security remains Russia.