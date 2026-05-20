Over 4,600 ancient coins, rings and artefacts seized at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint

More than 4,600 ancient coins, rings, and artefacts were seized by customs officers at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint during an inspection of a freight truck with Turkish registration, the Customs Agency announced on May 20.

The driver, a Turkish national, declared that he was transporting metal moulds from Turkey to Germany.

Following a risk analysis, the truck was selected for a thorough customs inspection.

During the inspection, a fabric bag containing 31 packages wrapped in tape was discovered in a side compartment of the semi-trailer, hidden under ropes and chains.

Upon unwrapping the packages, customs officers found 3,216 ancient coins made of both base and precious metals, 1,128 ancient rings, and 292 ancient objects resembling arrows, seals and jewellery. The total number of seized coins, rings and artefacts was 4,636, with a gross weight of 17.690 kg. According to a preliminary expert assessment, the items date back to Antiquity and the Middle Ages.

The artefacts have been confiscated and will be handed over for expert examination to determine precise dating and identification.

An administrative violation report has been issued to the truck driver under the Customs Act, and the investigation is ongoing.





