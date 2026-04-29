Bulgaria Seeks to Change the Profile of Tourists It Attracts, Tourism Minister Says

Bulgaria is preparing to attract tens of thousands of visitors and the attention of more than 100 million viewers worldwide through an upcoming international event – one of the most popular cycling competitions in the world, the Giro d'Italia. According to the Ministry of Tourism, this is expected to have a significant impact on the sector, both in the short and long term.

The caretaker Minister of Tourism, Irina Georgieva, emphasised in the programme “More from the Day” that the importance of such initiatives goes far beyond the event itself.

“This is not just a sporting event, but a major platform through which Bulgaria gains visibility across the world. The live broadcast on more than 200 television channels reaches over 100 million viewers, who not only follow the race but also get to know our country,” she stated.

The event is expected to attract around 100,000 visitors on site, with a significant share of the economic impact being direct. Analyses show that approximately 30% of revenues — which in host countries can reach an average of up to €100 million — are generated through accommodation, food services and on-site consumption.

However, the longer-term impact on the country’s image is considered even more significant. According to Georgieva, such events increase destination visibility and lead to sustainable growth in tourism.

“It has been proven that within 18 months every third visitor returns again. This means a multiplier effect — people see the destination and want to explore it further,” she added.

At the same time, Bulgaria is seeking to change the profile of the tourists it targets. The focus is now shifting towards families with children and visitors seeking higher-quality services.

“We want to move away from the image of a budget destination and attract tourists who are willing to pay more, but who also expect a higher level of service,” the minister stressed.

Despite economic challenges, prices in the sector remain stable. Tour operators have already agreed their packages for the season, and no changes are currently foreseen.

Minister Georgieva also noted that a strategic objective remains the extension of the tourist season through the development of diverse forms of tourism — cultural, spa, wine and gastronomic.

According to the caretaker Minister, it is precisely the combination of international visibility and tangible economic benefits that makes such events a key factor in the future development of tourism in Bulgaria.