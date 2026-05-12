Fatal crash at Sofia entrance leaves one dead and several injured, drivers had dozens of road offences, one tested positive for drugs

A serious road accident early this morning at the entrance to Sofia has left one person dead and several others injured.

A bus carrying tourists from Dobrich collided with a lorry, leaving nearly 20 people injured. Six remain in hospital.

According to unconfirmed reports, the heavy goods vehicle had stopped in the emergency lane when the bus driver, allegedly having fallen asleep at the wheel, crashed into it.

Both drivers are said to have a combined total of nearly 80 previous traffic violations, and both have had their driving licences previously revoked.

A roadside drug test on the lorry driver reportedly indicated the presence of amphetamines.

The distance between Dobrich and Sofia is around 475 kilometres, a journey that takes approximately seven hours. The tourists had set off from Dobrich in the afternoon, aiming to reach Sofia Airport in time for a flight to the Maldives.

However, shortly after 01:00 local time, and around five kilometres from Sofia, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the metal trailer of a lorry.

According to the son of a 73-year-old man who died in the crash, the driver appeared to have fallen asleep, while the lorry was stationary in the emergency lane.

“Visibly, the lorry was in the emergency lane and the bus, without any braking, ploughed into it. The lorry was in the emergency lane,” he said.

Asked whether the lorry was stationary, he added: “Most likely. We were all asleep. There were no braking marks. People were mangled, diesel was spilling everywhere. I’ve just thrown my clothes away. I don’t want anyone to be in my place.”





The most seriously injured victim of the crash is a 69-year-old woman, who has been admitted to St Anna Hospital in Sofia. She remains in a critical condition and her life is in danger.

Two other men are also being treated there: one has undergone abdominal surgery, while the other has sustained a fractured lower leg.

A further two passengers have been admitted to the Military Medical Academy. The bus driver is under observation at the ISUL hospital and is reported to be in a stable condition.

It has also emerged that the driver obtained his licence in 1985.

Commissioner Martin Tsurinski, deputy head of the “Traffic Police” unit at the Sofia Directorate of the Interior, said the driver has a significant history of road violations.

“There is information about 45 recorded violations of the Road Traffic Act, and in 2017 he served a 10-month driving ban. As far as I know, it was for a traffic accident involving alcohol.”

In total, the two drivers involved in the crash on the Hemus motorway have 74 recorded traffic offences between them.

However, the head of the transport company, Georgi Atanasov, disputed some of the allegations, stating that his driver had indeed previously had his licence temporarily revoked due to a road accident, but not involving alcohol. He added that the driver was experienced, having worked for the company for more than 10 years, and insisted that the bus was roadworthy and that schedules and rest periods had been properly observed.

Commissioner Tsurinski also said the lorry driver has 29 recorded violations, including two past driving bans — one in 2006 for one month, and another in 2008 for five months.

photos by BNT

A roadside drug test carried out on the lorry driver has reportedly shown positive results for amphetamines and methamphetamines. The 42-year-old man has said he is taking medication. A blood test is now awaited to confirm the findings.

Both drivers involved in the crash have been detained as part of an ongoing investigation. The Transport Minister has ordered an official inquiry into the accident.

It has also emerged that the company responsible for the lorry is in a financially unstable condition.

The European Transport Policy Centre has commented that the sector is in need of serious restructuring and effective, rather than merely formal, enforcement.

According to the organisation, major road accidents continue to occur with worrying frequency, and the work of the road safety agency is not producing sufficient results.