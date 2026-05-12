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Bulgaria supports multinational mission to ensure freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

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Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
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Bulgaria supports the joint initiative led by the UK and France aimed at enhancing the security of international shipping and safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with international law and the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Defence Ministry said on May 12.

The initiative was discussed during a videoconference meeting of defence ministers, held as a follow-up to the April summit of state leaders dedicated to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, where political agreement was reached on launching a multinational defence mission.

Representatives from more than 40 EU and NATO member states, as well as partner countries, took part in the talks. Bulgaria was represented by Brigadier General Lyubomir Monov, Director of the Defence Policy and Planning Directorate at the Ministry of Defence.

Bulgaria expressed political support for the planned multinational mission, which is intended to enhance the safety of civilian and commercial shipping, including through maritime security and mine-clearing operations.

The country also supports international efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote stability in the region in order to safeguard global economic and energy security, with diplomacy and political dialogue remaining the leading priorities.

The Ministry of Defence noted that participating countries will maintain coordination and transparent communication with all relevant stakeholders, and the mission’s activities will be carried out only under the necessary conditions and in full compliance with international law and national legislations.

The UK and France today hosted a multilateral teleconference meeting of Defence Ministers focused on military plans aimed at restoring commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The online meeting followed a two-day meeting in London in April, during which military representatives discussed the practical aspects of a potential multinational mission led by the United Kingdom and France to protect navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, yesterday French President Emmanuel Macron, quoted by Reuters in response to an Iranian warning, said that France was prepared to support an international mission, but added: “We have never considered sending troops to open the Strait of Hormuz”.

Source: BTA

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