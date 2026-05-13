Strong winds knocked down trees and branches Ruse, gusts reach up to 86 km/h

Wind speeds in Ruse (on the Danube river, Northern Bulgaria) have reached up to 86 km/h, the Hydrometeorological Station in the city reported on May 13.

Due to the strong winds, a storm warning has been issued for ship captains navigating the River Danube.

Georgi Ignatov, director of the municipal directorate “Public Order, Security and Consumer Protection” in Ruse, said that since the morning authorities have received reports of two fallen trees and a broken branch in the city. One of the trees split and part of it fell onto the roof of a small shop located on the central pedestrian street “Alexandrovska”. Emergency teams have been dispatched to the site.

There have also been reports of fallen trees and branches along roads in the wider Ruse region. Police in Ruse said that during the night a fire service team responded to a fallen tree on the Ruse–Silistra main road, near the Biala Kashta (White House) area. It had obstructed traffic in one lane but has since been removed.