БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Министерският съвет назначи 28 нови областни управители
Чете се за: 10:35 мин.
Над килограм чист фентанил е иззет при операция на СДВР
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Министър Иван Демерджиев: Отпада държавната охрана на...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
НСО сваля охраната и на Бойко Борисов
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Делян Пеевски остана без охрана от НСО
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Румен Радев: Тепърва започва същинската работа за...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Strong winds knocked down trees and branches Ruse, gusts reach up to 86 km/h

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
EN
Запази
скорост час силният вятър събори дървета клони русенско
Снимка: БТА

Wind speeds in Ruse (on the Danube river, Northern Bulgaria) have reached up to 86 km/h, the Hydrometeorological Station in the city reported on May 13.

Due to the strong winds, a storm warning has been issued for ship captains navigating the River Danube.

Georgi Ignatov, director of the municipal directorate “Public Order, Security and Consumer Protection” in Ruse, said that since the morning authorities have received reports of two fallen trees and a broken branch in the city. One of the trees split and part of it fell onto the roof of a small shop located on the central pedestrian street “Alexandrovska”. Emergency teams have been dispatched to the site.

There have also been reports of fallen trees and branches along roads in the wider Ruse region. Police in Ruse said that during the night a fire service team responded to a fallen tree on the Ruse–Silistra main road, near the Biala Kashta (White House) area. It had obstructed traffic in one lane but has since been removed.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Вижте кои държави отиват на финала на "Евровизия"
1
Вижте кои държави отиват на финала на "Евровизия"
Застудяване, силен вятър и валежи през следващите дни
2
Застудяване, силен вятър и валежи през следващите дни
Делян Пеевски остана без охрана от НСО
3
Делян Пеевски остана без охрана от НСО
Министерският съвет назначи 28 нови областни управители
4
Министерският съвет назначи 28 нови областни управители
Затяга ли се обрачът около Зеленски? Андрий Ермак официално е обвинен за пране на пари
5
Затяга ли се обрачът около Зеленски? Андрий Ермак официално е...
"Доходите ни са смешни": Недостиг на 22 000 медицински сестри у нас
6
"Доходите ни са смешни": Недостиг на 22 000 медицински...

Най-четени

Напрежение в Одрин: Гръцки митрополит не е разрешил провеждане на литургия на български език в българския храм "Св. Георги"
1
Напрежение в Одрин: Гръцки митрополит не е разрешил провеждане на...
Втора етапна победа за Пол Мание
2
Втора етапна победа за Пол Мание
Проф. Георги Вълчев – номиниран за министър на образованието и науката в кабинета "Радев"
3
Проф. Георги Вълчев – номиниран за министър на образованието...
Пол Мание спечели първия етап на Джиро д'Италия 2026
4
Пол Мание спечели първия етап на Джиро д'Италия 2026
Цветан Цеков: Ще има череши тази година, но се надяваме да има и нормални цени на пазара
5
Цветан Цеков: Ще има череши тази година, но се надяваме да има и...
Гийермо Силва триумфира във втория етап от Джиро д'Италия в България
6
Гийермо Силва триумфира във втория етап от Джиро д'Италия в...

More from: Bulgaria

Prosecutors’ College of SJC opened disciplinary proceedings against Sofia city prosecutor Rusinova, but refused to initiate such proceedings against former acting Prosecutor General Sarafov
Prosecutors’ College of SJC opened disciplinary proceedings against Sofia city prosecutor Rusinova, but refused to initiate such proceedings against former acting Prosecutor General Sarafov
Bulgarian government appoints 28 new regional governors Bulgarian government appoints 28 new regional governors
Чете се за: 13:47 мин.
Council for Electronic Media hosts discussion on proper use of Bulgarian language in the media Council for Electronic Media hosts discussion on proper use of Bulgarian language in the media
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Bulgaria supports multinational mission to ensure freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz Bulgaria supports multinational mission to ensure freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Speaks by Phone with Israeli Counterpart Bulgarian Foreign Minister Speaks by Phone with Israeli Counterpart
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Bulgaria’s ambassador in Skopje issued verbal protest over “North Macedonian” term used by Bulgarian Foreign Minister Bulgaria’s ambassador in Skopje issued verbal protest over “North Macedonian” term used by Bulgarian Foreign Minister
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Министерският съвет назначи 28 нови областни управители
Министерският съвет назначи 28 нови областни управители
Чете се за: 10:35 мин.
У нас
Министър Иван Демерджиев: Отпада държавната охрана на Делян Пеевски и Бойко Борисов Министър Иван Демерджиев: Отпада държавната охрана на Делян Пеевски и Бойко Борисов
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
У нас
Задържаха за 72 часа шофьора на автобуса от катастрофата на АМ "Хемус" Задържаха за 72 часа шофьора на автобуса от катастрофата на АМ "Хемус"
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
Установени са замърсени подземни води след взрива в Горна Оряховица Установени са замърсени подземни води след взрива в Горна Оряховица
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Над килограм чист фентанил е иззет при операция на СДВР
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Заради гастроентерит: Повече от 1000 души са блокирани на круизен...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
По света
Депутатите не приеха създаването на временна комисия за случая...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
У нас
Правителството търси спешен изход от кризата с пръскането срещу комари
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ