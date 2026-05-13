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Council for Electronic Media hosts discussion on proper use of Bulgarian language in the media

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Снимка: BTA

The Council for Electronic Media has organised a meeting with representatives of the media and academic community, dedicated to the proper use of the Bulgarian language in electronic media ahead of 24 May, the Day of the Bulgarian Alphabet. The discussion highlighted the most common linguistic mistakes, as well as the ways in which the media regulator could provide support.

The aim of the meeting is to encourage dialogue and co-operation between the media and the regulator, the chair of the Council said.

Gabriela Naplatanova, Chair of the Council for Electronic Media:

“We would like to be of assistance, as we take pride in being a nation that created an alphabet and a script used by 300 million people around the world. It is therefore only right that we act responsibly in our use of the Bulgarian language. The written language has norms that should be observed and regularly reaffirmed.”

According to linguists, the most problematic areas are pronunciation, punctuation and the excessive use of foreign words. They say they have collected more than 800 examples over recent years.

Professor Vladislav Milanov of the Faculty of Slavic Studies at Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski:

“What we can contribute to this initiative is that we will continue, together with our students, to record and analyse journalistic speech. We will continue to monitor patterns of language use according to specific criteria, while also seeking to broaden the standards by which we assess the speech of Bulgarian journalists.”


Milena Milotinova, Director General of Bulgarian National Television:

“What I proposed during this discussion was to carry out a review of journalism faculties, or journalism courses, across Bulgarian universities, in order to determine whether they include subjects focused on correct pronunciation and speech. Young people enter the media sector directly from university, and it would be better — and easier for all of us — if they already had this solid foundation.

“Of course, at the BNT Academy we train young people, and we already place great emphasis on the proper use of the Bulgarian language. We will continue to devote even greater attention to its use in the future.”

photos by BTA

Although the Council for Electronic Media noted that Bulgarian National Television maintains a high standard of linguistic culture, the public broadcaster will initiate a series of working meetings between some of Bulgaria’s leading linguists and journalists from both its television channels and online platforms.

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