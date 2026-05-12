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Archaeological excavations begin for the 2026 season at ancient city of Heraclea Sintica

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започнаха археологическите разкопки античния град хераклея синтика сезон 2026

Archaeological excavations for the 2026 season have begun at the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica.

Around 40 workers and five archaeologists have resumed fieldwork in line with a pre-prepared research programme. The initial phase of the excavations has secured funding for approximately two months, with the possibility of extending the work for a further two or three months.

The main focus this season is the completion of research into the Temple of Hercules, regarded as one of the most significant sites uncovered so far in the ancient city.



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