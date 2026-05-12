“Progressive Bulgaria” presents its vision for judicial reform

The parliamentary group of Progressive Bulgaria on May 12 held a briefing at the National Assembly regarding draft amendments to the Judicial System Act submitted for consideration in Parliament.

Yanka Tyankova said the reform of the judicial system represented the most serious issue facing lawmakers and described it as a major challenge.

According to her, following lengthy discussions, the first item on the agenda concluded with the adoption of the three draft laws.

“I welcomed the fact that, despite the late notice, representatives of the Supreme Court of Cassation of Bulgaria, the Supreme Administrative Court of Bulgaria, the Ministry of Justice (Bulgaria) and the Union of Jurists attended the meeting,” she added.

The three adopted draft laws will now proceed to the plenary chamber for debate and further discussion.

“It was the first sitting for me and the excitement was very high. Our new role is a major challenge for us, and we hope we will rise to it,” Yanka Tyankova commented.

She expressed hope that this Parliament would carry out good, professional work based on the expertise of members of the relevant committees.

“Our objective in terms of judicial reform is to transform the justice system into a fair system that guarantees the rule of law,” said Deputy Chair of the parliamentary group of Progressive Bulgaria, Prof. Olga Borisova.

Dimitar Petrov from the same parliamentary group noted that the limitation of certain powers of the Supreme Judicial Council of Bulgaria after one year from the expiry of its terms in office is fully in line with the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union dated 30 April 2025.

Dimitar Petrov: “For us, judicial reform is not a one-off political act, but a continuous process.”

According to him, within their four-year term in office, Progressive Bulgaria will also propose further amendments to the Judicial System Act.