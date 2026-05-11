President Iotova: It Is Not Normal for Basic Food Prices to Be “Astronomical”

The start of the fruit and vegetable season should prompt immediate measures to address high food prices, President Iliana Iotova sain on May 11.

Speaking to journalists in Veliko Tarnovo, she said it was “not normal” for a country that produces food to face what she described as “astronomical” prices for basic goods, including fruit and staple foods.

Her comments come as it is expected that the political party Progressive Bulgaria will today submit to Parliament a package of specific measures aimed at curbing high prices in the country.

“I do not accept that we are witnessing yet another populist move,” Iotova said.

She added that all election participants had clearly stated that tackling high prices would be a first priority after 19 April, both for the governing majority, the National Assembly, and the opposition.

Iliana Iotova clarified that she has not yet familiarised herself with the texts that the ruling majority will submit:

“What I expect from today onwards, since the package has not yet been presented by the government, is a very serious discussion, free from politicking and labels,” she said.

The President said she expected the measures to be implemented in stages, beginning with urgent steps that may not require legislative changes and could be adopted by the executive. Medium- and long-term measures would follow, she added, including legislative amendments, particularly in relation to pricing along the supply chain.

She also stressed that one of the government’s first tasks should be to publish accurate data on inflation and the real cost of living.