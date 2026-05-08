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Кабинетът на Румен Радев пое властта. Новото правителство положи клетва пред Народното събрание. В Министерския съвет се състоя офицална церемония по приемане и предаване на властта

PM Rumen Radev Outlines Key Priorities at First Meeting of New Government

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At the first meeting of the Council of Ministers on May 8, the Prime Minister outlined the main priorities on which the new government will focus.

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He said that the National Children’s Hospital is a national priority. Together with Minister Shishkov, who identified a solution for a suitable site, he expects an acceleration of construction and equipment delivery. He also stressed the need to secure medical staff for the hospital in parallel with construction.

Another key priority is tackling abuses within the National Health Insurance Fund. The Prime Minister said there must be an end to what he described as “shameful trading in medicines at the expense of patients and their families,” and called for a transformation of Bulgaria’s healthcare model.

A top priority for the new cabinet will be connectivity.

“Greater connectivity, mobilising not only public resources but also private capital, so that we can accelerate infrastructure development in areas where the state does not have sufficient funds. This will be done through public–private partnerships, and I expect clear plans on which transport corridors will be built under this model and how. In this way, we can address more quickly the lack of adequate transport and infrastructure in Bulgaria.”

On the energy system, Rumen Radev commented:

“The energy sector must operate in such a way as to ensure the maximum utilisation of our resources, so that we have greater autonomy, greater security and reliability, and affordable electricity bills for businesses and, above all, for Bulgarian citizens.”

“If we continue at this pace of decline in domestic food production, within five years we will have no Bulgarian products left on our table,” the Prime Minister said.

“I expect us to begin the reverse process — expanding Bulgarian production on the Bulgarian table, protecting Bulgarian producers in all forms set out in our programme. This is an effort from all of us, to do everything possible to break the trend of rising prices, especially for essential food goods,” he added.

The Prime Minister warned that there was "an enormous amount of work" to be done on the budget.

He said efforts are also needed to “save” payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan — not only to secure payments, but also to implement the real reforms set out in it.

He also highlighted the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council, noting that the government will play an important role through its draft amendments to the Judicial System Act.

The Prime Minister added that the government is committed to dismantling what he described as an oligarchic model of governance, which, he said, requires an energetic and decisive administration capable of driving the fight against corruption.

“Of course, this cannot be its conclusion; what is needed is a determined and independent prosecution service. The government will do everything possible to prevent, investigate corruption-related crimes and law violations, and to gather evidence admissible in court. This will run in parallel with our efforts, together with the National Assembly, to elect a new, independent and legitimate Prosecutor General.

We have also committed ourselves to improving the business environment in Bulgaria, attracting more investment, increasing digitalisation and the number of electronic public services, and reducing regulation.

What is needed now is a clear plan and decisive action on how exactly we will deliver what we have promised. I rely on the active cooperation of all ministries, not only the two economic ministries, but also those responsible for innovation and digital transformation.”

“Everything possible must be done to accelerate the modernisation of the Bulgarian Armed Forces,” Rumen Radev told the ministers.

“We must address the major problem of personnel shortages in the army, while the Ministry of Interior should focus on its core tasks: fighting crime, tackling road traffic accidents, and combating corruption-related offences. Today I also underlined before Parliament the issue of drug distribution among young people, which is a threat to our national security,” he said.

"Judicial reform does not end with the election of a new Prosecutor General,” Rumen Radev stressed.

“I expect us to gradually introduce our further proposals, which stem from our comprehensive and holistic vision for judicial reform, and to submit them to Parliament, where they will be turned into laws, and the laws into action. In this way, we should see more justice — faster, more accessible and fairer justice in Bulgaria.”

On foreign policy, the Prime Minister summarised:

“A foreign policy that guarantees our sovereignty, ensures greater constructiveness and the articulation of Bulgarian positions, and upholds Bulgaria’s interests within the alliances of which we are members.”

Education was also addressed.

“There are numerous problems facing Bulgarian education, and we expect them to be resolved in a way that improves functional literacy and prepares young people for real life and the professions of the future. However, this will lose its meaning if our young people do not grow up as worthy citizens with a Bulgarian spirit. I therefore expect serious action in this direction,” the Prime Minister said.

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