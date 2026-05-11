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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prime Minister Rumen Radev's First Visit Abroad Will Be in Berlin, Foreign Minister Said

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Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
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Radev has also received invitations from Prime Minister Meloni, President Macron and European Council President Antonio Costa

първото посещение премиера румен радев чужбина берлин министърът външните работи велислава петрова

Prime Minister Rumen Radev’s first official visit abroad will be to Germany, at the invitation of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova told journalists in Brussels.

She also said that, a week before taking office, PM Radev had received invitations from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, and the President of the European Council António Costa.

Velislava Petrova, Minister of Foreign Affairs: “I think this clearly reinforces a strong European position and work within the Union, which we want to see stronger and stronger. It is important in this case to show that with key partners such as Germany, we can pursue an active policy, and ultimately this also reflects the invitations extended to the Prime Minister.”

She added that the message was clear: Bulgaria would act as an active European partner.

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