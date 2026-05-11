Lyudmila Petkova and Rositsa Zheleva Appointed as Deputy Ministers of Finance

By order of the Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Ludmila Kostova Petkova and Rositsa Atanasova Velkova-Zheleva have been appointed as Deputy Ministers of Finance, the Council of Ministers has announced.

Ludmila Kostova Petkova previously served as Minister of Finance in the caretaker governments led by Dimitar Glavchev. She later remained in the team of Temenuzhka Petkova for several months, before being first removed and subsequently appointed to the State Financial Inspection Agency.

Rositsa Atanasova Velkova-Zheleva served as caretaker Minister of Finance in the government of Galyab Donev, who currently holds the position of Minister of Finance.