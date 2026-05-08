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ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Кабинетът на Румен Радев пое властта. Новото правителство положи клетва пред Народното събрание. В Министерския съвет се състоя офицална церемония по приемане и предаване на властта

Stanchо Stanev Will Be Acting Head of State Agency for National Security until Permanent Chair Is Appointed

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Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
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Stancho Stanev was appointed Deputy Chairman of SANS for 5 years

живо церемония министерския съвет приемане предаване властта
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

State Agency for National Security (DANS) will be temporarily headed by Stanchо Stanev until a permanent chairperson is appointed, according to a decision of the Council of Ministers.

The government press service also announced that Stanev has been appointed Deputy Chair of the State Agency for National Security for a five-year term, effective from 8 May 2026.

According to the cabinet, Stanev possesses professional experience, organisational and managerial skills acquired over years of work in the security sector.

He is a long-serving employee of the National Service for Protection and, since 2023, has been working at the Territorial Directorate Sofia Customs House. He holds a Master’s degree in Finance from the University of National and World Economy (UNWE).

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