Stanchо Stanev Will Be Acting Head of State Agency for National Security until Permanent Chair Is Appointed

State Agency for National Security (DANS) will be temporarily headed by Stanchо Stanev until a permanent chairperson is appointed, according to a decision of the Council of Ministers.

The government press service also announced that Stanev has been appointed Deputy Chair of the State Agency for National Security for a five-year term, effective from 8 May 2026.

According to the cabinet, Stanev possesses professional experience, organisational and managerial skills acquired over years of work in the security sector.

He is a long-serving employee of the National Service for Protection and, since 2023, has been working at the Territorial Directorate Sofia Customs House. He holds a Master’s degree in Finance from the University of National and World Economy (UNWE).