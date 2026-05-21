Bulgarian Parliamentary Delegation Led by National Assembly Speaker Mihaela Dotsova Arrives in Rome

The Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament, Mihaela Dotsova, on May 2, arrived in Rome for a two-day official visit to Italy and the Vatican on the occasion of 24 May – the Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, the Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture.

Today, she is scheduled to meet the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Parliament, Lorenzo Fontana. The Bulgarian parliamentary delegation will also lay flowers at the monument to Captain Petko Voyvoda on Rome’s Janiculum Hill, located alongside the monument to Giuseppe Garibaldi.

Tomorrow, Mihaela Dotsova will have an audience with Pope Leo XIV and will hold talks with the Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin.

Later in the day, the Bulgarian parliamentary delegation will attend a solemn Orthodox liturgy at the Basilica of San Clemente and pay tribute at the relics of Saint Cyril.

The Members of Parliament will also visit the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore and lay flowers at the commemorative plaque in the church where the Slavic alphabet and books received official recognition from the Vatican.