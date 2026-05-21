Prof. Svetla Yancheva is the new Director of Bulgarian Food Safety Agency

The new Executive Director of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency is Prof. Svetla Yancheva. This was announced by the Minister of Agriculture and Food, Plamen Abrovski, on May 21.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev dismissed the current Executive Director of the Food Agency Dr. Angel Mavrovski. Mavrovski's removal from the post is effective from today and is on the proposal of Agriculture Minister Plamen Abrovski. Dr Mavrovski was appointed at the end of February by the caretaker government.

Plamen Abrovski, Minister of Agriculture and Food: “I spoke with Dr Mavrovski and asked him, in a collegial and gentlemanly manner, to organise a handover, for which I will personally thank him for his work. There must be continuity, and we should not reject what has been done so far; it is perfectly normal for a new team to be formed of new people.”

During her introduction to the team at the Agency, the Minister of Agriculture and Food, Plamen Abrovski, wished her success and expressed confidence that her experience and expertise would contribute to the development and effective functioning of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency.

For her part, Prof. Yancheva emphasised that taking on the position carries great responsibility. She stated that she would work towards a more efficient, productive and transparent operation of the Agency.

“My core principles in this role are dialogue, continuity, innovation and digitalisation – in the name of quality of life, good food, the traditions of Bulgarian agriculture and the prosperity of the sector, ensuring food safety,” Prof. Yancheva said.

She further noted that the achievements, opportunities, and solutions to be pursued jointly and transparently will be discussed in detail. According to her, professionalism will be the guiding principle in her work.

Prof. Yancheva previously served as Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food between February and May 2017 during the caretaker government of Prof. Ognyan Gerdzhikov.

She has extensive academic and managerial experience as a lecturer and Deputy-Rector of the Agricultural University – Plovdiv, responsible for international activities, international projects, and relations with business and the public.