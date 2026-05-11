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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Opposition Reacts to “Progressive Bulgaria” Price Measures

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Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
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Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Opposition parties in Parliament have responded to the legislative package proposed by Progressive Bulgaria aimed at tackling rising prices.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) described the measures as a first step in the right direction, while indicating that it will put forward its own additional proposals.

A representative of MRF, Atidje Veli, said the party sees the proposals as a positive starting point. She highlighted the importance of tackling unfair trading practices and increasing transparency in pricing, but stressed that there is a significant imbalance along the supply chain for both food and other goods. She noted that agricultural producers receive the lowest share of profit, while consumers face increasingly unaffordable prices.

Democratic Bulgaria also expressed general support for the measures, but said they are insufficient and will introduce their own legislative proposals.

Martin Dimitrov said the government’s proposals are not adequate, but described them as a starting point for a broader debate on a meaningful package of reforms.

Yordan Ivanov added that there are not enough reasonable ideas to address fuel price speculation, noting that Democratic Bulgaria has put forward 11 proposals that the authorities should consider.

The centre-right party GERB said it would comment on the draft legislation once it has had the opportunity to review it.

Meanwhile, the nationalist party Vazrazhdane said that these measures are palliative and show incompetence. They outlined what they see as the solution to the problem: lifting sanctions against Russia, abolishing carbon emission quotas, and reintroducing the Bulgarian lev.

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