New cabinet: Prime Minister Radev calls for specific measures against rising prices and unfair practices

The first meeting of the Council of Ministers in its new composition began with criticism towards the condition of key sectors in the country.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev called for specific measures to address rising prices and unfair trading practices. He also requested urgent reports from the responsible ministers regarding preparedness for forest fires and the ongoing issues with water shortages.

The cabinet replaced all 28 regional governors and dismissed Denyo Denev early from his position as Deputy Chair of the State Agency for National Security (SANS).

At the first regular government meeting, Prime Minister Rumen Radev emphasised that key bills submitted by “Progressive Bulgaria” in parliament aimed at tackling rising prices were only the first step. He said that substantive work must now begin on developing concrete measures that go beyond controlling retail prices alone.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev: “A comprehensive approach is needed — one that simultaneously increases transparency in pricing, limits unfair competition, strengthens and protects Bulgarian producers, and reinforces the national trade network. It should lead to shorter supply chains, safeguard the quality and origin of food products and, of course, improve our resilience to external shocks.”

On the eve of the summer season, the Prime Minister also requested reports from the relevant ministers on preparedness to deal with forest fires, as well as on potential problems related to water shortages and the measures planned to address them.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev: “You know what it was like last year. Every year, hundreds of settlements suffer from water shortages.”

He also said that a number of mayors from settlements along the River Danube had contacted him seeking urgent assistance over the mosquito problem — an issue he described as pressing for local communities and one which, according to him, previous governments had left the current cabinet with their hands tied.

As a result, the Council of Ministers today revoked a decision by the caretaker government related to mosquito-control operations.

The reason cited was the risk of breaching public procurement legislation, as well as the inability of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency to carry out the activities.

Health Minister Katya Ivkova warned that the situation is critical and that a lawful solution should be found urgently in order to avoid risks to public health.

Government seeks urgent solution to mosquito-control crisis

The caretaker government transferred the budget for mosquito-control spraying from the Ministry of Health to the Food Safety Agency after the public procurement procedure was blocked at the Commission for Protection of Competition.

Health Minister Katya Ivkova said: “We have been left in quite a critical situation, because public health must not be put at risk. At the moment, we are urgently identifying lawful options so that there is no danger to public health.”

Photo by BTA

The caretaker government transferred the budget for mosquito-control spraying from the Ministry of Health to the Food Safety Agency after the public procurement procedure was blocked at the Commission for Protection of Competition.

The Ministry of Agriculture said there had been an attempt to shift responsibility for the problem to the Food Safety Agency, despite the agency lacking the capacity to carry out the treatments.

Agriculture Minister Plamen Abrovski: “Last week, an attempt was made to cover up a ticking time bomb. It is important for people to know who is responsible when they are being bitten by mosquitoes.”

Tomorrow afternoon, Prime Minister Rumen Radev will convene an expanded meeting with relevant ministers, regulatory and control bodies, as well as trade union and industry organisations from the agriculture and food sector, to discuss all urgent measures and actions required.