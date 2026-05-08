БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Станчо Станев ще изпълнява функциите на председател на...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Пол Мание спечели първия етап на Джиро д'Италия 2026
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
На първото заседание на новото правителство Румен Радев...
Чете се за: 06:35 мин.
Премиерът Румен Радев: Ние таван на цените няма да налагаме
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
Кабинетът "Радев" положи клетва пред Народното...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
"Мяра": Бързото приемане на бюджета и...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Румен Радев пред НС: Нямаме илюзии за кризите и...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Кабинетът "Радев" полага клетва в Народното...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Румен Радев: Ще направим детайлен анализ на финансовото...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Кабинетът на Румен Радев пое властта. Новото правителство положи клетва пред Народното събрание. В Министерския съвет се състоя офицална церемония по приемане и предаване на властта

Chief State Health Inspector: The Effect of the Funding for Mosquito Spraying Along the Danube Will Be “Negligible”

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
EN
Запази

According to the Chief State Health Inspector, it is too late for BFSA to organise a new public procurement

Ангел Кунчев
Снимка: BGNES

The Chief State Health Inspector, Angel Kunchev, said he was surprised to learn in the final hours of the caretaker government’s terms in office that it had decided to transfer €1.3 million from the Ministry of Health to the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) in order to carry out urgent mosquito-control operations.

Writing on Facebook, he commented: “If the idea is for the BFSA to purchase tonnes of pesticides to be dumped into nature — fine, that is entirely achievable! The effect on mosquitoes will be negligible,” Kunchev wrote.

He also stated: “They do not have the necessary human and technical resources. Let me remind you that this concerns around 1,500 biotopes across the country, covering more than 400,000 decares of land.”

Spraying Against Mosquitoes Along the Danube to Begin within 10 Days, after €1.28 Million Were Allocated for the Operation

Kunchev further argued that, if the BFSA had been capable of managing control and treatment on its own premises, Bulgaria would not currently be facing what he described as an unprecedented situation with dozens of zoonotic outbreaks — including anthrax in the Silistra and Razgrad regions, Q fever in Stara Zagora, brucellosis in Blagoevgrad, and avian influenza in Haskovo and Plovdiv.

He reminded that, according to legislation, such treatments may only be carried out by companies with certified managers and operators trained and licensed in pest control services.

“However unpleasant it may be, the window for effective larvicide treatments — which are far more effective and environmentally friendly — has irreversibly passed. And spraying adult mosquitoes (the flying stage, or imago) is like opening an umbrella after the rain,” he added.

In his view, it would be better to save the funds and instead organise a decentralised procedure for each of the 28 Regional Health Inspectorates next year. He noted that expert entomologists are based there and at the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, and that they already have access to data on all biotopes.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Указът за възлагане на мандат на Румен Радев ще бъде обнародван на 8 май
1
Указът за възлагане на мандат на Румен Радев ще бъде обнародван на...
Кабинетът "Радев" полага клетва в Народното събрание
2
Кабинетът "Радев" полага клетва в Народното събрание
Пол Мание спечели първия етап на Джиро д'Италия 2026
3
Пол Мание спечели първия етап на Джиро д'Италия 2026
Кабинетът "Радев" положи клетва пред Народното събрание (ВИДЕО)
4
Кабинетът "Радев" положи клетва пред Народното събрание...
Румен Радев: Ще направим детайлен анализ на финансовото състояние на страната и на скритите дефицити
5
Румен Радев: Ще направим детайлен анализ на финансовото състояние...
Румен Радев пред НС: Нямаме илюзии за кризите и изпитанията, които стоят пред правителството
6
Румен Радев пред НС: Нямаме илюзии за кризите и изпитанията, които...

Най-четени

Проф. Георги Вълчев – номиниран за министър на образованието и науката в кабинета "Радев"
1
Проф. Георги Вълчев – номиниран за министър на образованието...
Българка от фалирала авиокомпания в САЩ: Билетите ще поскъпнат драстично, пътуването на обикновените хора ще стане почти невъзможно
2
Българка от фалирала авиокомпания в САЩ: Билетите ще поскъпнат...
Цветан Цеков: Ще има череши тази година, но се надяваме да има и нормални цени на пазара
3
Цветан Цеков: Ще има череши тази година, но се надяваме да има и...
Проектокабинетът "Радев": Кои са номинираните за министри в новото правителство?
4
Проектокабинетът "Радев": Кои са номинираните за министри...
Командирът на ВВС: Две ескадрили изтребители ще покрият нуждите ни и ще можем да изпълняваме задачите си
5
Командирът на ВВС: Две ескадрили изтребители ще покрият нуждите ни...
Указът за възлагане на мандат на Румен Радев ще бъде обнародван на 8 май
6
Указът за възлагане на мандат на Румен Радев ще бъде обнародван на...

More from: Bulgaria

Spraying Against Mosquitoes Along the Danube to Begin within 10 Days, after €1.28 Million Were Allocated for the Operation
Spraying Against Mosquitoes Along the Danube to Begin within 10 Days, after €1.28 Million Were Allocated for the Operation
New Cabinet Formally Took Over Power from Caretaker Government during Ceremony at Council of Ministers New Cabinet Formally Took Over Power from Caretaker Government during Ceremony at Council of Ministers
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
Most Bulgarians Do Not Support Sanctions against Russia or Military Aid for Ukraine - Survey Most Bulgarians Do Not Support Sanctions against Russia or Military Aid for Ukraine - Survey
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Prime Minister Rumen Radev: “We will not impose price caps” Prime Minister Rumen Radev: “We will not impose price caps”
Чете се за: 07:02 мин.
Giro d’Italia in Bulgaria: First Stage Begins between Nessebar and Burgas Giro d’Italia in Bulgaria: First Stage Begins between Nessebar and Burgas
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Radev Cabinet Sworn in Before Parliament Radev Cabinet Sworn in Before Parliament
Чете се за: 07:05 мин.

Водещи новини

На първото заседание на новото правителство Румен Радев очерта основните приоритети
На първото заседание на новото правителство Румен Радев очерта...
Чете се за: 06:35 мин.
У нас
Министрите от кабинета "Радев" положиха клетва, кои са първите им задачи? (ОБЗОР) Министрите от кабинета "Радев" положиха клетва, кои са първите им задачи? (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
До 10 дни започва пръскането срещу комари по Дунава, след като бяха отпуснати 1,28 млн. евро До 10 дни започва пръскането срещу комари по Дунава, след като бяха отпуснати 1,28 млн. евро
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
Брюксел увери, че ще спази своята част от сделката след ултиматума на Тръмп Брюксел увери, че ще спази своята част от сделката след ултиматума на Тръмп
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
По света
Пол Мание спечели първия етап на Джиро д'Италия 2026
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Други спортове
Урсула фон дер Лайен поздрави Румен Радев за встъпването му в длъжност
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
По света
Първи сериозен тест за примирието: САЩ и Иран си размениха удари в...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Близък изток
Гълъб Донев: Бюджетът за 2026 година ще бъде готов до месец
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ