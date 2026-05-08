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Кабинетът на Румен Радев пое властта. Новото правителство положи клетва пред Народното събрание. В Министерския съвет се състоя офицална церемония по приемане и предаване на властта

Most Bulgarians Do Not Support Sanctions against Russia or Military Aid for Ukraine - Survey

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Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
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русия готова възобнови преговорите украйна истанбул

According to data from a Eurobarometer survey published ahead of Europe Day on 9 May, 45% of Bulgarians do not support European Union sanctions against Russia.

The survey shows that 42% of Bulgarians support the sanctions, while 13% are undecided.

Across the rest of the European Union, public opinion is markedly different: 70% of respondents support sanctions against Russia, 23% oppose them, and 7% have no position on the issue.

The survey also shows that 66% of Bulgarians oppose providing military assistance to Ukraine, while 27% support such aid and 7% are undecided.

At European level, however, the picture is different: 56% of respondents in the rest of the EU support military assistance for Ukraine, 39% oppose it, and 5% have no opinion.

Bulgarian respondents also differ from wider European opinion regarding Ukraine’s membership of the European Union. According to the survey, 45% of Bulgarians oppose granting Ukraine EU candidate status, while 43% support the idea and 13% have no opinion.

Across the EU, 70% of respondents believe Ukraine should receive candidate country status, 23% are against it, and 7% are undecided.

Most Bulgarians, along with a majority of citizens across the European Union, support the provision of humanitarian aid for Ukrainians — 56% in Bulgaria compared with 75% across the EU.

Support for providing shelter to Ukrainian refugees is also relatively strong, with 63% of Bulgarians in favour, compared with 80% across the European Union.

For Bulgarian respondents, the rising cost of living remains the country’s most pressing issue. Other major concerns identified in the survey include the economic situation and the international climate.

Support for the euro across the EU remains at 74%, maintaining its highest level since the single currency was introduced in January 2002. Within the eurozone, support is even stronger, with more than eight in ten respondents — 82% — expressing support for the common currency.

In Bulgaria, the most recent country to join the eurozone, support has risen significantly since the previous Eurobarometer survey, increasing by 13 percentage points. A majority of respondents — 55% — are now in favour of the euro.

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