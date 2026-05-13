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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

First regular meeting of the Cabinet led by PM Rumen Radev

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Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

The government is set to hold its first regular meeting at the Council of Ministers.

A series of personnel changes are expected, including the dismissal of regional governors and the appointment of new office holders in their place.

It is also expected to become clear which of the deputy prime ministers will chair the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation, as well as who will represent the state in the advisory body for dialogue with business and trade unions.

The agenda also includes a point on the dismissal of a deputy chair of the State Agency for National Security (SANS).

The cabinet is also set to amend the Rules of Procedure of the Council of Ministers and its administration in order to reflect the government’s updated structure, including the number of deputy prime ministers, ministers, and ministries.

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