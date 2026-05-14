PM Rumen Radev: The state will not in any way intervene in the market

At the Council of Ministers, cabinet ministers, representatives of regulatory and oversight bodies, nationally representative trade unions and employer organisations, as well as industry groups from the agriculture and food sector, are discussing additional state measures against high prices.

At the regular meeeting of the cabinet yesterday, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that the substantive work on defining specific price measures is only now beginning.

The meeting today, May 14, is expected to focus on long-term solutions related to government measures aimed at curbing rising prices, improving transparency in pricing, combating unfair trade practices, and protecting domestic producers and food quality.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria: “Price stability and whether we will have fresh products on the table depend on whether we have strong Bulgarian production — in terms of quantity, quality and variety of products."