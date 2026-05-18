БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Заловиха близо 48 кг кокаин за над 4,4 млн. евро на...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Премиерът Радев: Организирам среща с ресорните министри,...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Вицепремиерът Гълъб Донев: Казваме "стоп" на...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
Милена Милотинова: Това, което ни предстои, е...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Ексклузивно DARA в студиото на БНТ: Щастлива съм, че...
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Radev: I am convening a meeting with relevant ministers to discuss preparations for hosting Eurovision Song Contest 2027

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Politics
Запази
премиерът радев организирам среща ресорните министри обсъдим подготовката евровизия
Снимка: BTA

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev is travelling to Berlin on an official visit at the invitation of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, with talks scheduled later today, May 18.

Speaking at Sofia Airport ahead of his departure, Radev praised Bulgaria’s strong performance at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, highlighting both the achievement of DARA and the work of Bulgarian National Television.

“Eurovision is a huge success for Bulgaria. Once again, congratulations to DARA for her professionalism, dedication and talent, and to BNT and the entire team. This week I will invite them to the Council of Ministers, together with the relevant ministers, to clarify what resources will be needed for preparations next year and how we should organise them, so that Bulgaria can present itself with dignity. This is a major opportunity for us in many directions,” he said.

The Prime Minister also addressed recent budgetary remarks made by Deputy Prime Minister Galab Donev, commenting on plans for fiscal consolidation and efficiency in public spending.

“The previous government left us with many unpaid bills, as well as large advance payments for which no work has yet been carried out. This means that all Bulgarians will end up paying the debts of oligarchic interests and of previous administrations.

‘Progressive Bulgaria’ remains committed to its stated principles and believes that the political class must set an example. That is why we are removing all mechanisms for increasing salaries for elected officials. We will also review remuneration in state-owned companies and boards.

In times of restraint, it is precisely politicians who must lead by example.”

The Prime Minister outlined the topics he will discuss with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

“An official meeting with Chancellor Merz is scheduled in Germany today at his invitation. I am confident it will confirm and further strengthen the productive cooperation between Bulgaria and Germany. This visit coincides with the decision by credit rating agencies to upgrade Bulgaria’s outlook, which is an initial recognition of the new government.

This forecast reflects a return to political stability in Bulgaria after years of drift. It is also, of course, a positive assessment of the stated intention to pursue a conservative, responsible budget that ensures Bulgaria’s economic development in conditions of global instability,” he said.

Following the official welcoming ceremony with military honours at the Chancellery, the Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are expected to hold a one-to-one meeting.

A plenary session between the two delegations will also take place, attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investment and Industry Alexander Pulev and Foreign Minister Veselina Petrova.

The talks are expected to focus on bilateral cooperation, European policy, and international security.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Големи столични квартали остават без топла вода за 5 дни
1
Големи столични квартали остават без топла вода за 5 дни
DARA с първи думи в България: "Евровизия" е началото на моята интернационална кариера
2
DARA с първи думи в България: "Евровизия" е началото на...
СДВР с жест към Дара: Публикуваха снимка с певицата
3
СДВР с жест към Дара: Публикуваха снимка с певицата
В ефира на БНТ: DARA и Евтим Милошев поставиха началото за създаване на Дом на артистите
4
В ефира на БНТ: DARA и Евтим Милошев поставиха началото за...
"Евровизия" е проправила път на някои от най-известните звезди на музикалния небосклон
5
"Евровизия" е проправила път на някои от най-известните...
Генералният директор на БНТ Милена Милотинова за домакинството на "Евровизия" 2027: Надяваме се на мощната и стабилна подкрепа на институциите
6
Генералният директор на БНТ Милена Милотинова за домакинството на...

Най-четени

Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA спечели 70-ото издание на "Евровизия"
1
Невероятен успех: Европа пее "Bangaranga", DARA спечели...
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с "Bangaranga"
2
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с...
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
3
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
България посреща DARA, БНТ със специално студио - Урокът "Bangaranga"
4
България посреща DARA, БНТ със специално студио - Урокът...
Милена Милотинова: Добре дошли в София другата година!
5
Милена Милотинова: Добре дошли в София другата година!
DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на „Bangaranga“
6
DARA: Благодаря на всички, които почувстваха силата на...

Още от: Bulgaria

Nearly 48 kg of cocaine, with an estimated value of over €4.4 million, seized at “Kapitan Andreevo” border checkpoint.
Nearly 48 kg of cocaine, with an estimated value of over €4.4 million, seized at “Kapitan Andreevo” border checkpoint.
Bulgaria appoints new Customs Agency chief Bulgaria appoints new Customs Agency chief
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Exclusive: Eurovision winner DARA in BNT studio — “I’m happy the whole world is looking towards Bulgaria” Exclusive: Eurovision winner DARA in BNT studio — “I’m happy the whole world is looking towards Bulgaria”
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
BNT Director General Milena Milotinova: Bulgaria Must Rise to the Occasion as Eurovision Host BNT Director General Milena Milotinova: Bulgaria Must Rise to the Occasion as Eurovision Host
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Eurovision contest winner, DARA, turns Sofia airport into a stage: 'Dream big, work hard, and your effort will pay off' Eurovision contest winner, DARA, turns Sofia airport into a stage: 'Dream big, work hard, and your effort will pay off'
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
For the first time in 9 years, a country wins the votes of both the viewers and the jury at the Eurovision Song Contest For the first time in 9 years, a country wins the votes of both the viewers and the jury at the Eurovision Song Contest
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.

Водещи новини

Премиерът Радев: Организирам среща с ресорните министри, за да обсъдим подготовката за "Евровизия"
Премиерът Радев: Организирам среща с ресорните министри, за да...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Вицепремиерът Гълъб Донев: Казваме "стоп" на държавните хранилки Вицепремиерът Гълъб Донев: Казваме "стоп" на държавните хранилки
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
Заловиха близо 48 кг кокаин за над 4,4 млн. евро на "Капитан Андреево" Заловиха близо 48 кг кокаин за над 4,4 млн. евро на "Капитан Андреево"
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Круизният кораб, огнище на хантавируса, пусна котва на пристанището на Ротердам Круизният кораб, огнище на хантавируса, пусна котва на пристанището на Ротердам
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
По света
"Bangaranga" покори Европа: Еуфория, благодарности и нови...
Чете се за: 07:45 мин.
У нас
Спират движението по "Дунав мост" при Русе на 4 юни
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Еуфорията „Bangaranga“: Песента завладя училището на...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Конфликтът в Близкия изток: Тръмп с ново предупреждение към Иран
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ