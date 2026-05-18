PM Radev: I am convening a meeting with relevant ministers to discuss preparations for hosting Eurovision Song Contest 2027

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev is travelling to Berlin on an official visit at the invitation of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, with talks scheduled later today, May 18.

Speaking at Sofia Airport ahead of his departure, Radev praised Bulgaria’s strong performance at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, highlighting both the achievement of DARA and the work of Bulgarian National Television.

“Eurovision is a huge success for Bulgaria. Once again, congratulations to DARA for her professionalism, dedication and talent, and to BNT and the entire team. This week I will invite them to the Council of Ministers, together with the relevant ministers, to clarify what resources will be needed for preparations next year and how we should organise them, so that Bulgaria can present itself with dignity. This is a major opportunity for us in many directions,” he said.

The Prime Minister also addressed recent budgetary remarks made by Deputy Prime Minister Galab Donev, commenting on plans for fiscal consolidation and efficiency in public spending.

“The previous government left us with many unpaid bills, as well as large advance payments for which no work has yet been carried out. This means that all Bulgarians will end up paying the debts of oligarchic interests and of previous administrations. ‘Progressive Bulgaria’ remains committed to its stated principles and believes that the political class must set an example. That is why we are removing all mechanisms for increasing salaries for elected officials. We will also review remuneration in state-owned companies and boards. In times of restraint, it is precisely politicians who must lead by example.”

The Prime Minister outlined the topics he will discuss with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

“An official meeting with Chancellor Merz is scheduled in Germany today at his invitation. I am confident it will confirm and further strengthen the productive cooperation between Bulgaria and Germany. This visit coincides with the decision by credit rating agencies to upgrade Bulgaria’s outlook, which is an initial recognition of the new government. This forecast reflects a return to political stability in Bulgaria after years of drift. It is also, of course, a positive assessment of the stated intention to pursue a conservative, responsible budget that ensures Bulgaria’s economic development in conditions of global instability,” he said.

Following the official welcoming ceremony with military honours at the Chancellery, the Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are expected to hold a one-to-one meeting.

A plenary session between the two delegations will also take place, attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investment and Industry Alexander Pulev and Foreign Minister Veselina Petrova.

The talks are expected to focus on bilateral cooperation, European policy, and international security.



