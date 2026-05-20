Dispute continues between ruling and opposition parties over amendments to the Rules of Procedure of Parliament

A second day of exchanges between the opposition and the governing majority continues over the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly. According to the opposition, the proposals put forward by “Progressive Bulgaria” restrict their rights and silence their voice. The governing parties have defended themselves, arguing that they are seeking a new approach to parliamentary work.

The debate centres on the legitimacy of the proposed changes by “Progressive Bulgaria” to the way the National Assembly operates.

According to the opposition, represented by Democratic Bulgaria and Vazrazhdane, the ideas run counter to parliamentarianism and the Constitution. They argue that the message from the governing majority is clear: the opposition should not ask questions, should not criticise, and should not interfere with a pre-determined script.

Among the proposals of the governing formation are a reduction in speaking time from the parliamentary rostrum, as well as a requirement that the creation of ad-hoc committees should be supported by the signatures of 48 MPs — a threshold that only “Progressive Bulgaria” currently meets.

The possibility of hearing ministers during the opposition day, held every first Wednesday of the month, would also be limited.

“Progressive Bulgaria” defended the changes, arguing that these are not new rules and that the aim is not to restrict the rights of the opposition, but to introduce a new approach to the work of the National Assembly. They also stated that collecting 48 signatures for the creation of temporary committees should not be particularly difficult.

Nadezhda Yordanova, MP from Democratic Bulgaria: “Democracy dies behind closed doors; parliament is sustained through debate, through an opposition with a strong voice, and through a government that is accountable.” Petar Petrov, MP from “Vazrazhdane”: “The amendments proposed by the group of Rumen Radev are contrary to the Constitution, to the principle of the rule of law, and to the principle that Bulgaria is a parliamentary republic, as well as to Article 62 on parliamentary oversight of the executive. One of the most serious changes curtails the powers of MPs by restricting their ability to submit questions, to ask, and to seek information from ministers under Article 139. We should also not forget the right to request information on public obligations, to demand documents, and to request hearings on every first Wednesday of the month.” Anton Kutev, MP from “Progressive Bulgaria”: “Our aim is for Parliament not to be occupied with empty matters, not to engage in disputes and discussions that make no sense, not to fall into trivial issues, but to focus on how legislation is drafted so that it is prepared and passed quickly and meaningfully. We should be able to adopt more than five bills per week.”

Members of Parliament are set to examine the proposed amendments in the ad-hoc committee starting at 2:30 p.m.