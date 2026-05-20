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New deputy ministers appointed in four ministries

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Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

By order of Prime Minister Rumen Radev, new deputy ministers have been appointed in four ministries, the government press service announced.

At the Ministry of Health, Ivian Benishev and Petko Salchev have been appointed as Deputy Ministers.

Desislava Georgieva has been appointed Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, while Marina Vasileva has been appointed Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Culture.

Liliya Petrova Stoyanovich has been appointed Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Policy.

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