Rumen Radev is the prime ministerial nominee of Progressive Bulgaria. Earlier on on May 7, President Iliana Iotova handed him the first exploratory mandate for forming a government.

Pilot-general Rumen Radev won the presidential elections twice and appointed seven caretaker governments during his time in office. He served for nine years as head of state before resigning in order to enter party politics.

President Radev was a political opponent of GERB and Movement for Rights and Freedoms leaders Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski. He was also a critic of the government led by “We Continue the Change”, and an opponent of constitutional changes that led to the so-called “house book” mechanism for selecting caretaker prime ministers.

Radev’s political career is often described as having progressed rapidly, drawing comparisons to the trajectory of a fighter jet. Born in Dimitrovgrad, he graduated from a mathematics high school in Haskovo and later pursued his passion for aviation at the Military Air Force Academy in Dolna Mitropolia, where he graduated top of his class.

In 2003, he completed the U.S. Air Force Air War College in Maxwell, Alabama. He accumulated more than 1,400 flight hours as a fighter pilot and rose to the rank of Major General, serving as Commander of the Bulgarian Air Force.

Although relatively unknown to the broader public during his military career, he became a nationally recognised figure in 2016 when he entered the presidential race, nominated with the support of then-BSP leader Kornelia Ninova.

Rumen Radev: “There is, of course, one condition for me — to win these elections and to work for Bulgaria.”

He won the vote with a decisive majority.

During his term in office, tensions between President Radev and then-Prime Minister Boyko Borissov were notably high. Radev also refused to sign the decree appointing Ivan Geshev as Chief Prosecutor, although the appointment ultimately went ahead.

Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria (2017–2026):

“The nomination of a single candidate not only deprived the process of competitiveness, but also undermined the prestige and legitimacy of the future Prosecutor General.”

On 4 February 2020, President Radev formally withdrew his confidence from the government of then-Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

Rumen Radev: “I am officially withdrawing confidence from a government that is not acting in the interests of Bulgarian citizens and bears responsibility for the acute crisis in our society.”

In July 2020, prosecutors entered the presidency building to carry out searches and arrests. This triggered mass protests across the country. Radev and then Vice-President Iliana Iotova joined demonstrators outside the presidency.

Radev addressed protesters with the words: “No to fear — we will reclaim Bulgaria. Mafia out!”

The period also marked the beginning of a rift between Radev and BSP leader Korneliya Ninova.

For his second presidential term, Radev’s candidacy was nominated by an initiative committee rather than directly by the BSP. He received support from “We Continue the Change”, the BSP, “There Is Such a People”, and “Stand Up.BG! We Are Coming”.

In the presidential run-off, Radev defeated Anastas Gerdzhikov, who was backed by GERB.

Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria (2017–2026): “The return of the status quo on a white horse did not happen.”

In international affairs, Radev positioned himself both as a supporter and a critic of the alliances to which Bulgaria belongs, while also expressing opposition to the war in Ukraine.

Rumen Radev: “Our constitution clearly states that the primary goal of our foreign policy is the national security and sovereignty of the country.”

In terms of international politics, Radev was a supporter but also a critic of the alliances of which Bulgaria is a member and against the war in Ukraine.

Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria (2017–2026): “The return of the status quo on a white horse did not happen.”

In international affairs, Radev positioned himself both as a supporter and a critic of the alliances to which Bulgaria belongs, while also expressing opposition to the war in Ukraine.

Rumen Radev: “Our constitution clearly states that the primary goal of our foreign policy is the national security and sovereignty of the country.” Anastas Gerdzhikov responded: “I did not hear whose Crimea is, but broadly speaking you answered something.” Radev replied: “At the moment it is Russian — what else could it be?”

Relations that were initially warm between Rumen Radev and the government of Kiril Petkov later turned into criticism.

Radev stated: “Just as we survived the autocratic model, we will survive this charlatanism as well.”

We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgari, GERB-UDF and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms adopted constitutional amendments limiting the President’s ability to appoint a caretaker prime minister to a narrow circle of eligible candidates. Rumen Radev described the changes as a selection process based on a “house book”.

Radev stated: “The proposed constitutional amendments are legally illiterate and politically flawed.”

The conflict between Delyan Peevski and Rumen Radev then entered a new phase.

Peevski said: “Your spotlight should be directed at the Presidency — a dark institution filled with a lot of cash.” Radev responded: “I will not comment on a person sanctioned under Magnitsky act.”

In May 2025, Rumen Radev announced that he would submit a proposal to the National Assembly for a referendum asking: “Do you agree that Bulgaria should adopt the euro in 2026?”

Radev stated: “Institutions with critically low legitimacy are taking a strategic decision about our shared future without listening to the opinion of citizens.”

At the end of 2025, mass protests erupted over public dissatisfaction with the draft budget proposed by the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov.

One protester said: “I want to defend the right of all citizens gathered here in the square to live in a better country.” Another added: “Nothing in this country functions as it should.” Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria (2017–2026), stated: “The government has lost legitimacy, resignation is unavoidable, and early elections are the only way forward.”

On 19 January 2026, Rumen Radev announced that he was entering active politics as the future leader of a political party.

Radev stated: “Today, for the last time, I address you as President of our Bulgaria... Tomorrow I will submit my resignation from the office of President of the Republic of Bulgaria... We are ready. We can do it, and we will succeed.”

Rumen Radev thus became the first Bulgarian head of state to resign from office voluntarily.

Vice-President Iliana Yotova assumed the post of President.

On 19 April, the coalition led by Rumen Radev — “Progressive Bulgaria” — won the parliamentary elections with an outright majority, the first such result in Bulgaria since 1997.

Radev said: “‘Progressive Bulgaria’ has achieved a decisive victory. This is a triumph of hope over distrust, a victory of freedom over fear.”

Radev's government is expected to be the first in years to serve a full four-year term.

Photos by BTA archive