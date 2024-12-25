НОВИНИ
Merry Christmas!

честито рождество христово
Снимка: the image is illustrative
25.12.2024
On December 25, Bulgaria celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ - Christmas. This is one of the biggest religious holidays in the Christian world.

The holiday is a continuation of Christmas Eve, and on this day, Christians commemorate the birth of the Son of God, Jesus Christ. According to the Gospel, Christ was born in a cave in Bethlehem. At the moment of His birth, an extraordinary light appeared in the sky, and an angel announced that the Savior had come into the world.

The team of bntnews.bg wishes you a Merry Christmas. Have a bright and blessed holiday season!

