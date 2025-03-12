Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Once again, PM of North Macedonia launches manipulative and false theses

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on March 12 issued a statement regarding the remarks made by the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski.

"In relation to the recent public statements by the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, the MFA once again reminds that the European Consensus from July 2022, approved by all EU member states and by Skopje, remains the valid roadmap for the progress of the neighbouring country in its accession process. It is puzzling that the commitments made by the Republic of North Macedonia are perceived by its Prime Minister as 'interference in its internal affairs'. We view such insinuations as another attempt to circumvent the commitments made and divert public attention from the lack of reforms," the Ministry stated.

They also stress that once again "the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia demonstrates a misunderstanding of the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights," and in doing so, whether intentionally or unintentionally, launches manipulative and false claims. These could also be seen as a real interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, the MFA added.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News