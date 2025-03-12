НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag ENG

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Once again, PM of North Macedonia launches manipulative and false theses

мвнр данни пострадали българи терористичния акт анкара
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:30, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on March 12 issued a statement regarding the remarks made by the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski.

"In relation to the recent public statements by the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, the MFA once again reminds that the European Consensus from July 2022, approved by all EU member states and by Skopje, remains the valid roadmap for the progress of the neighbouring country in its accession process. It is puzzling that the commitments made by the Republic of North Macedonia are perceived by its Prime Minister as 'interference in its internal affairs'. We view such insinuations as another attempt to circumvent the commitments made and divert public attention from the lack of reforms," the Ministry stated.

They also stress that once again "the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia demonstrates a misunderstanding of the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights," and in doing so, whether intentionally or unintentionally, launches manipulative and false claims. These could also be seen as a real interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, the MFA added.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge
More from: EN
"Velichie" supporters also protested in front of Parliament
"Velichie" supporters also protested in front of Parliament
Protests in support for rule of law, free and fair elections
Protests in support for rule of law, free and fair elections
BSP leader Zafirov: We are witnessing first steps towards a peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine
BSP leader Zafirov: We are witnessing first steps towards a peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine
GERB-UDF leader Boyko Borissov: The results of the US-Ukraine ceasefire talks are a step in the right direction
GERB-UDF leader Boyko Borissov: The results of the US-Ukraine ceasefire talks are a step in the right direction
Two high school graduates died in a car accident on the Dobrich - Silistra road
Two high school graduates died in a car accident on the Dobrich - Silistra road
Bulgaria will have an artificial intelligence factory
Bulgaria will have an artificial intelligence factory
Топ 24
Най-четени
Двама абитуриенти загинаха на пътя Добрич - Силистра (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Двама абитуриенти загинаха на пътя Добрич - Силистра (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
ЦИК реши да изпрати на КС данните от "Информационно обслужване" за изборите
ЦИК реши да изпрати на КС данните от "Информационно...
Световни лидери казаха "Да" на предложението за 30-дневно примирие в Украйна
Световни лидери казаха "Да" на предложението за 30-дневно...
"Информационно обслужване" предаде на ЦИК новите данни от изборите
"Информационно обслужване" предаде на ЦИК новите данни от...
"Топката е в ръцете на Русия" - за какво се договориха Украйна и САЩ?
"Топката е в ръцете на Русия" - за какво се договориха...
Протести след скандала: "Правосъдие за всеки" с акция в София
Протести след скандала: "Правосъдие за всеки" с акция в...
Повдигнаха обвинения на двамата полицаи от Казанлък заради смъртта на арестант
Повдигнаха обвинения на двамата полицаи от Казанлък заради смъртта...
Протест пред Народното събрание с искане за касиране на изборите
Протест пред Народното събрание с искане за касиране на изборите
КС да направи публични всички документи по оспорването на изборите, гласува парламентът
КС да направи публични всички документи по оспорването на изборите,...
ЕС с ответни мита върху американски стоки: Американските мотори и бърбън поскъпват
ЕС с ответни мита върху американски стоки: Американските мотори и бърбън поскъпват
4 от 4 български успеха в Ниш, Поптолева също се класира за 1/4-финалите
4 от 4 български успеха в Ниш, Поптолева също се класира за 1/4-финалите