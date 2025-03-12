Protests in support for rule of law, free and fair elections

A protest under the slogan "Who blocked the Constitution?" was staged in front of the Court House in Sofia on March 12. The rally is organised by the initiative "Justice for All."

The protest started in front of the Court House, and later the participants marched towards the historic Parliament building. According to the organisers of the protest, "Information Services" and the Prosecutor's Office are blocking the work of the Constitutional Court and are attempting to bypass the Constitution in order to preserve what they call "false election results."

The protesters stand in defence of the rule of law, as well as free and fair elections.

The situation in Sofia is calm and people are peacefully defending their demands. There is also a protest in Plovdiv.

