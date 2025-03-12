НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Емисия "По света и у нас" 

CEC decided to send to Constitutional Court the data from "Information Services" regrading the elections

цик реши изпрати данните информационно обслужване изборите
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:48, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Central Election Commission (CEC) will send to the Constitutional Court (CC) the data received from "Information Services" regarding a case challenging the legality of the elections for the 51st Parliament held on October 27, 2024. This was decided at the meeting of CEC today, March 12. The proposal was supported by 13 members of the commission, while two voted against.

CEC Chairwoman Kameliya Neykova announced that "Information Services" had submitted the results of the tasks assigned by the CEC yesterday, in accordance with a decision from the Constitutional Court on February 26. Yesterday, the CEC decided that the data after recalculation would be provided to the CEC today at 9:00 AM.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Winter of 2025 is the coldest in the last six years, according to data of NIMH
Winter of 2025 is the coldest in the last six years, according to data of NIMH
16:59, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov: A special operation has begun at fuel sales points
PM Zhelyazkov: A special operation has begun at fuel sales points
16:12, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
 How much will a seaside holiday cost this year?
How much will a seaside holiday cost this year?
16:05, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
 Charges brought against two police officers from Kazanlak for the death of a detainee
Charges brought against two police officers from Kazanlak for the death of a detainee
15:46, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 Constitutional Court provided clarifications regarding its work
Constitutional Court provided clarifications regarding its work
14:56, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Parliament voted for the Constitutional Court to make all documents related to the election challenge public
Parliament voted for the Constitutional Court to make all documents related to the election challenge public
14:39, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
 Directorate for Combating Organised Crime removed sites selling vapes and laughing gas
Directorate for Combating Organised Crime removed sites selling vapes and laughing gas
14:09, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 "Information Services" submitted the new election data to the Central Election Commission
"Information Services" submitted the new election data to the Central Election Commission
12:44, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 Contested election results: 780 missing ballots across all parties, will 'Velichie' secure parliamentray representation
Contested election results: 780 missing ballots across all parties, will 'Velichie' secure parliamentray representation
22:53, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
 President Radev on the election case: This is an attempt of the behind-the-scenes forces to consume the entire state
President Radev on the election case: This is an attempt of the behind-the-scenes forces to consume the entire state
20:48, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
 Two bodies found in a house in the village of Kamena
Two bodies found in a house in the village of Kamena
20:12, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 Microscopic algae blooms coloured the waters of the sea and Varna Lake
Microscopic algae blooms coloured the waters of the sea and Varna Lake
19:24, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
More from: Politics
"Information Services" submitted the new election data to the Central Election Commission
"Information Services" submitted the new election data to the Central Election Commission
Contested election results: 780 missing ballots across all parties, will 'Velichie' secure parliamentray representation
Contested election results: 780 missing ballots across all parties, will 'Velichie' secure parliamentray representation
President Radev on the election case: This is an attempt of the behind-the-scenes forces to consume the entire state
President Radev on the election case: This is an attempt of the behind-the-scenes forces to consume the entire state
Constitutional Court refused to provide Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the requested documents related to the election case
Constitutional Court refused to provide Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the requested documents related to the election case
Prosecutor's Office asked Constitutional Court for documents related to the election case
Prosecutor's Office asked Constitutional Court for documents related to the election case
Central Election Commission returned the election documents to "Information Services"
Central Election Commission returned the election documents to "Information Services"
Топ 24
Най-четени
"Времето на илюзиите свърши": ЕК представи плана за превъоръжаване на Европа
"Времето на илюзиите свърши": ЕК представи плана за...
САЩ: Украйна е готова да приеме 30-дневно примирие
САЩ: Украйна е готова да приеме 30-дневно примирие
780 гласа фантоми - кой колко е изгубил и минават ли "Величие" бариерата?
780 гласа фантоми - кой колко е изгубил и минават ли...
"Величие" протестират срещу подмяната на вота с автопоходи в София и Варна
"Величие" протестират срещу подмяната на вота с...
Двама абитуриенти загинаха на пътя Добрич - Силистра (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Двама абитуриенти загинаха на пътя Добрич - Силистра (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Напусна ни великият Норайр Нурикян
Напусна ни великият Норайр Нурикян
Петър Петров: Сагата с делото за изборите е съгласувано мероприятие
Петър Петров: Сагата с делото за изборите е съгласувано мероприятие
"Топката е в ръцете на Русия" - за какво се договориха Украйна и САЩ?
"Топката е в ръцете на Русия" - за какво се договориха...
Световни лидери казаха "Да" на предложението за 30-дневно примирие в Украйна
Световни лидери казаха "Да" на предложението за 30-дневно...
Бойко Борисов: Резултатите от преговорите между САЩ и Украйна за прекратяване на огъня са стъпка в правилната посока
Бойко Борисов: Резултатите от преговорите между САЩ и Украйна за прекратяване на огъня са стъпка в правилната посока