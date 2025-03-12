CEC decided to send to Constitutional Court the data from "Information Services" regrading the elections

The Central Election Commission (CEC) will send to the Constitutional Court (CC) the data received from "Information Services" regarding a case challenging the legality of the elections for the 51st Parliament held on October 27, 2024. This was decided at the meeting of CEC today, March 12. The proposal was supported by 13 members of the commission, while two voted against.

CEC Chairwoman Kameliya Neykova announced that "Information Services" had submitted the results of the tasks assigned by the CEC yesterday, in accordance with a decision from the Constitutional Court on February 26. Yesterday, the CEC decided that the data after recalculation would be provided to the CEC today at 9:00 AM.

