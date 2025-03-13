НОВИНИ
КС е готов с решение по делото за законността на изборите за 51-вото НС - обяви за незаконен избора на 16 депутати. "Величие" влиза в парламента

President Rumen Radev advocates for machine voting to combat election violations

президентът румен радев обяви въвеждане машинно гласуване изборните нарушения
Снимка: BGNES
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:08, 13.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Слушай новините днес

According to President Rumen Radev, cardinal changes are needed in the way of voting and in vote counting.

At a meeting with students at Plovdiv University today, March 13, the Head of State also said that the election legislation should be carefully considered and recalled that there are cases of entire electoral commissions being bought, with even video surveillance failing to stop them from placing ballots they had marked in the ballot boxes.

In order to tackle electoral violations, President Rumen Radev advocated the introduction of machine voting:

"Indeed, electronic voting is 100% one of the ways to tackle this issue. Whether and how it will return is now a matter for the Bulgarian legislature. I say this is one way to restore confidence in the elections, because what has been happening recently is that the institutions have delegitimised each other. This totally pushes people away from the electoral process and from the ballot boxes. This is unacceptable for a democratic country because fair elections are in the foundation of democracy, they are the foundation of the legitimacy of our institutions, and we cannot continue in this way any longer."

Bulgarian Socialist Party: We continue to work for stability
19:13, 13.03.2025
 On the World Kidney Day "Pirogov" hospital organised free preventive check-ups
18:25, 13.03.2025
 "Flesh" - the debut film of Dimitar Stoyanovich will be released in theaters this Friday
17:29, 13.03.2025
 Treatment against ticks, mosquitoes and rodents in Sofia starts earlier this year
16:57, 13.03.2025
 Half of the bee colonies have not survived in recent months in the district of Ruse
16:51, 13.03.2025
 Fire broke out at oil refinery near Burgas
16:46, 13.03.2025
 Forest fire rages near Tsarevo
16:42, 13.03.2025
 Constitutional Court rules that 16 MPs were unlawfully elected "Velichie" party enters Parliament (updated)
15:25, 13.03.2025
 Surge in frauds on online trading websites: Hundreds of thousands of BGN siphoned off from Bulgarian customers
14:26, 13.03.2025
 Parliament extended term of ad hoc committee on water shortage problems in the country
14:11, 13.03.2025
 GERB-UDF leader Boyko Borisov: One more party is likely to enter the Parliament
13:42, 13.03.2025
 "Velichie" supporters also protested in front of Parliament
21:46, 12.03.2025
