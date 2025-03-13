GERB-UDF leader Boyko Borisov: One more party is likely to enter the Parliament

The Constitutional Court's decision on the elections is still unclear, but according to GERB leader Boyko Borissov, another party is likely to enter Parliament. He is also the only one who has so far commented on the case contesting the election results. Borissov once again emphasised that a strategic goal of the government is joining the Eurozone.

"I do not comment on court decisions. Having seen the composition, having seen what is happening, we may have another party in the Parlaiment."

BNT: Can your strategic goal of joining the Eurozone secure support from other political parties outside those that currently support you?

"I told you the other day, you can force someone to take something, but you can’t make them give. First, let’s see if we have a majority, before talking about a regulator. If we cannot elect, we won’t elect," said GERB leader Boyko Borissov.