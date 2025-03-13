НОВИНИ
КС е готов с решение по делото за законността на изборите за 51-вото НС - обяви за незаконен избора на 16 депутати. "Величие" влиза в парламента

Forest fire rages near Tsarevo

горски пожар бушува царево
Снимка: Община Царево
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:42, 13.03.2025
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

A forest fire has broken out between the villages of Izgrev and Lozenets, near the Granchar Peak (Southeastern Bulgaria).

The Burgas Fire Fighting Department reported that two fire crews are on-site. At this stage, there is no danger to the population, but strong winds could spread the fire.

The Tsarevo Municipality has stated that, in addition to firefighters, forestry services and the municipality are working on the ground to control the blaze. Livestock farmers and local farms in the area have been warned.

