Forest fire rages near Tsarevo

A forest fire has broken out between the villages of Izgrev and Lozenets, near the Granchar Peak (Southeastern Bulgaria).

The Burgas Fire Fighting Department reported that two fire crews are on-site. At this stage, there is no danger to the population, but strong winds could spread the fire.

The Tsarevo Municipality has stated that, in addition to firefighters, forestry services and the municipality are working on the ground to control the blaze. Livestock farmers and local farms in the area have been warned.

