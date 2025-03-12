"Information Services" submitted the new election data to the Central Election Commission

"Information Services", the company providing the organsation and technology of the computer processing of the voting data during elections, has submitted the data from the most recent parliamentary elections to the Central Election Commission. The data is being verified to ensure consistency with the information from the Constitutional Court.

"Information Services" has already submitted the entered data from the most recent parliamentary elections to the Central Election Commission (CEC). At this moment, the CEC is verifying whether the data entered by "Information Services" matches the information from the protocols following the Constitutional Court's review. If everything is in order, the CEC will forward the data to the Constitutional Court.

Yesterday, it was decided that 780 votes from 7 polling stations would be annulled, as the ballots from these stations were not found, and the Constitutional Court does not accept the protocols and video surveillance footage as evidence. The CEC meeting, where the decision will be made on whether the results should be forwarded to the Constitutional Court, is set to begin at 14:00.

