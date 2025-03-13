Bulgarian Socialist Party: We continue to work for stability

The Bulgarian Socilaist Party (BSP) will continue to work for stability and follow the goals of its political and legislative programme, based on its political principles as a nationally responsible party, a bearer of reason, aiming for national unity, democratic development, and social prosperity, BSP said in a statement on March 13.

Parts of this programme—both in terms of pensions and free medicines for children—have already been implemented. Therefore, we believe that any political destabilisation is dangerous as it could undermine real efforts to address pressing social issues. We call for reason and responsibility from all participants in the political process, the party added.

According to BSP, the entry of a new political entity into Parliament and the re-drawing of seats in the National Assembly will require efforts to fulfill the framework set by the joint governance.

"We warn that at this moment, both extreme populism, disguised as 'people from the peoples, and extreme foreign servility masked as democratic values, are dangerous. We further warn that normal governance cannot be achieved through street tactics or by transferring them to Parliament. This is especially important in light of the strategic decisions and actions that lie ahead, both in geopolitical terms and in terms of the country's financial stability," BSP further states.

"Unfortunately, we must also note another open danger. After the Constitutional Court's decision, the knot of public doubts regarding the integrity and transparency of the election process was not definitively untied. Our position is that urgent changes in the electoral legislation are needed to guarantee the Bulgarian public that every vote truly matters and is counted honestly," the party further added.

