Fire broke out at oil refinery near Burgas

A fire broke out at the oil refinery near Burgas this morning, March 13, with thick plumes of smoke visible from kilometres away.

The incident occurred around 9:20 AM. According to BNT, the plant was undergoing repairs on a fuel pump when residual fuel leaked, causing it to catch fire.

The fire was extinguished within approximately 15 minutes by the refinery's fire fighting service. No people were injured. "Lukoil" has not commented on the incident.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News