Half of the bee colonies have not survived in recent months in the district of Ruse

Nearly 70% bee mortality across the country.

In Ruse district, about 50% of bee colonies have failed to survive in recent months, according to Ivan Kunev, chairman of the "Beekeepers" Association in Ruse.

Additionally, due to the low purchase price of honey in Bulgaria and the increased import of honey from other countries, many Bulgarian beekeepers are being forced to quit.

