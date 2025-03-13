НОВИНИ
КС е готов с решение по делото за законността на изборите за 51-вото НС - обяви за незаконен избора на 16 депутати. "Величие" влиза в парламента

Parliament extended term of ad hoc committee on water shortage problems in the country

скандал парламента предизвикан декларация възраждане
14:11, 13.03.2025
EN
The Parliament on March 13 extended the term of the Ad Hoc Committee of inquiry into all facts and circumstances related to the water shortage problems in the country.

MPs debated the issue for nearly two hours on March 13. The extension was adopted by a full majority of 208 votes in favour.

Forest fire rages near Tsarevo
16:42, 13.03.2025
 Constitutional Court declares the election of 16 MPs as illegal, "Velichie" party enters Parliament (updated)
15:25, 13.03.2025
 Surge in frauds on online trading websites: Hundreds of thousands of BGN siphoned off from Bulgarian customers
14:26, 13.03.2025
 GERB-UDF leader Boyko Borisov: One more party is likely to enter the Parliament
13:42, 13.03.2025
 "Velichie" supporters also protested in front of Parliament
21:46, 12.03.2025
 Protests in support for rule of law, free and fair elections
21:36, 12.03.2025
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Once again, PM of North Macedonia launches manipulative and false theses
20:30, 12.03.2025
 BSP leader Zafirov: We are witnessing first steps towards a peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine
20:14, 12.03.2025
 GERB-UDF leader Boyko Borissov: The results of the US-Ukraine ceasefire talks are a step in the right direction
19:19, 12.03.2025
 Two high school graduates died in a car accident on the Dobrich - Silistra road
19:05, 12.03.2025
 Bulgaria will have an artificial intelligence factory
17:26, 12.03.2025
 Winter of 2025 is the coldest in the last six years, according to data of NIMH
16:59, 12.03.2025
GERB-UDF leader Boyko Borisov: One more party is likely to enter the Parliament
CEC decided to send to Constitutional Court the data from "Information Services" regrading the elections
"Information Services" submitted the new election data to the Central Election Commission
Contested election results: 780 missing ballots across all parties, will 'Velichie' secure parliamentray representation
President Radev on the election case: This is an attempt of the behind-the-scenes forces to consume the entire state
Constitutional Court refused to provide Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the requested documents related to the election case
