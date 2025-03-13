Parliament extended term of ad hoc committee on water shortage problems in the country
The Parliament on March 13 extended the term of the Ad Hoc Committee of inquiry into all facts and circumstances related to the water shortage problems in the country.
MPs debated the issue for nearly two hours on March 13. The extension was adopted by a full majority of 208 votes in favour.
