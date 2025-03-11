Constitutional Court refused to provide Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the requested documents related to the election case

The Constitutional Court has refused to provide the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the requested documents related to the election case. According to the Court, it is not obligated to provide the documents requested by the Prosecutor's Office while a constitutional case is still ongoing. This is stated in the Court's response, which was published on their website.

"Please be informed that the Constitutional Court is an independent body from the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government and is guided solely by the provisions of the Constitution and the Constitutional Court Act – Article 1, Paragraph 2 of the Constitutional Court Act.

The activities of the Constitutional Court are also regulated in the Rules of Procedure of the Constitutional Court. In accordance with these rules, information that is subject to publication regarding constitutional cases is made available on the Constitutional Court's website until a ruling is made.

Therefore, as stated, the Constitutional Court is not required to provide the documents you have requested while the constitutional case is still pending," the institution states.

