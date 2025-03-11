Prosecutor's Office asked Constitutional Court for documents related to the election case

The Prosecutor's Office has asked the Constitutional Court for documents related to the election case. This was announced in a statement published on the court's website on March 11.

The request was submitted today at 10:00 AM and was signed by prosecutor Violeta Marcheva.

The request includes several documents: the complaints from political parties regarding the results of the most recent parliamentary elections, the decisions, and the reasoning behind the initiation of the case.

The Prosecutor's Office also seeks the rules under which the experts work, including the criteria for determining which ballots are valid and which are not, as well as the standards for accepting their work.

