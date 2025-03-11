НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Central Election Commission returned the election documents to "Information Services"

избори - октомври - ЦИК
Снимка: БТА/Архив
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:40, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

All the documents go back to the "Information Services", the Central Election Commission decided today, March 11.

The decision was taken with 13 votes in favour and 2 against.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has decided to return the protocols on paper, provided by the Constitutional Court, as well as the two technical media, to "Information Services" for the recalculation of the election results.

"Information Services has requested that the CEC extend the deadline for the submission of the recalculated election results to 17.00 on 12 March.

The CEC extended the deadline, but only until 9:00 AM tomorrow morning.

The Central Election Commission has decided to send the protocols with the new results back to "Information Services".

Prosecutor's Office is investigating reports of missing ballots from the most recent pariiamentary elections

The company requested to submit the final results of the recalculation by 5:00 PM tomorrow, but the CEC disagreed. According to them, all necessary conditions for the work to begin were secured yesterday, but this did not happen. The decision, which was voted on by the Commission, was that the work should be completed by 9:00 AM tomorrow.

"I had a phone conversation with Filipov, during which I asked for additional information on the technical time required for the one-time data entry. He mentioned 10-12 hours. For one entry or two entries, the required technical time is doubled. This was his justification for the inability to meet the deadline we set yesterday," said Tsvetozar Tomov, a member of the CEC.

What happened yesterday - the CEC was expecting results from Information Services. Instead, it received a letter saying that all documents and materials, including technical means and media, had been handed over to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, which is why it could not fulfil the task of recalculating the results. At an extraordinary meeting yesterday, the CEC gave Information Service until 15.00 today to complete the recalculation. Yesterday, shortly before 20.00 hours, Information Services informed the CEC that they could not cope by then.

What Happened Yesterday

The CEC was expecting results from "Information Services". Instead, it received a letter stating that all documents and materials, including technical equipment and media, had been handed over to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, making it impossible to fulfill the task of recalculating the results. During an emergency meeting yesterday, March 10, the CEC set a deadline for "Information Services" to complete the recalculation by 3:00 PM today. However, shortly before 8:00 PM yesterday, "Information Services" informed the CEC that they would not be able to meet the deadline.

"Information Services" stated that they had not provided the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the protocols sent by the Constitutional Court or their copies. The company returned all original documents received from the CEC. The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has requested from "Information Services" all materials related to the computer processing and data entry from the protocols. "Information Services" does not possess copies or originals of these protocols.

The CEC has now returned the protocols to "Information Services"."

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Constitutional Court refused to provide Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the requested documents related to the election case
Constitutional Court refused to provide Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the requested documents related to the election case
15:44, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Prosecutor's Office asked Constitutional Court for documents related to the election case
Prosecutor's Office asked Constitutional Court for documents related to the election case
15:30, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 Prosecutor's Office is investigating reports of missing ballots from the most recent pariiamentary elections
Prosecutor's Office is investigating reports of missing ballots from the most recent pariiamentary elections
13:55, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
 President of Constitutional Court: The Court's work on the election case is being hindered
President of Constitutional Court: The Court's work on the election case is being hindered
11:32, 11.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
 For contribution to Schengen: Ministry of Interior awarded Border Police officers
For contribution to Schengen: Ministry of Interior awarded Border Police officers
20:59, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
 Renovation of 'Zaimov' Park in Sofia begins
Renovation of 'Zaimov' Park in Sofia begins
20:40, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 Two men charged with the murder of 20-year-old Marian Paskov from the town of Kula
Two men charged with the murder of 20-year-old Marian Paskov from the town of Kula
19:23, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 Clocks in Bulgaria change to summer daylight saving time at 3am on March 30
Clocks in Bulgaria change to summer daylight saving time at 3am on March 30
18:35, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
 President of North Macedonia signs decrees to recall nine ambassadors, including the one to Bulgaria
President of North Macedonia signs decrees to recall nine ambassadors, including the one to Bulgaria
18:26, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
 Lower milk yields and decline in cheese production reported by dairy processors
Lower milk yields and decline in cheese production reported by dairy processors
17:59, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
 Does Bulgaria gain or lose from the state of the European and global economy?
Does Bulgaria gain or lose from the state of the European and global economy?
17:29, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
 Sofia Airport named the best in Europe for passenger satisfaction in 2024
Sofia Airport named the best in Europe for passenger satisfaction in 2024
16:59, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Constitutional Court refused to provide Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the requested documents related to the election case
Constitutional Court refused to provide Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the requested documents related to the election case
Prosecutor's Office asked Constitutional Court for documents related to the election case
Prosecutor's Office asked Constitutional Court for documents related to the election case
Prosecutor's Office is investigating reports of missing ballots from the most recent pariiamentary elections
Prosecutor's Office is investigating reports of missing ballots from the most recent pariiamentary elections
President of Constitutional Court: The Court's work on the election case is being hindered
President of Constitutional Court: The Court's work on the election case is being hindered
For contribution to Schengen: Ministry of Interior awarded Border Police officers
For contribution to Schengen: Ministry of Interior awarded Border Police officers
Renovation of 'Zaimov' Park in Sofia begins
Renovation of 'Zaimov' Park in Sofia begins
Топ 24
Най-четени
Председателят на КС: Възпрепятства се дейността на съда да приключи делото за изборите
Председателят на КС: Възпрепятства се дейността на съда да приключи...
Две тела са открити в къща в петричкото село Камена
Две тела са открити в къща в петричкото село Камена
Станка Златева е новият президент на БФ Борба
Станка Златева е новият президент на БФ Борба
Костадинов: "Величие" е проект на Пеевски
Костадинов: "Величие" е проект на Пеевски
Брутално нападение: Метеоролозите от станцията на вр. Мургаш са бити с маша и шиш
Брутално нападение: Метеоролозите от станцията на вр. Мургаш са...
Президентът Радев за казуса с изборите: Това е опит на задкулисието да погълне цялата държава
Президентът Радев за казуса с изборите: Това е опит на задкулисието...
Преизчисляването на резултатите от вота: От "Информационно обслужване" са предали данните на прокуратурата
Преизчисляването на резултатите от вота: От "Информационно...
Най-масираната атака с дронове срещу Москва от началото на войната
Най-масираната атака с дронове срещу Москва от началото на войната
Има ли риск от екокатастрофа след сблъсъка на кораби в Северно море?
Има ли риск от екокатастрофа след сблъсъка на кораби в Северно море?
Отново върнаха под домашен арест кмета на Минерални бани Мюмюн Искендер
Отново върнаха под домашен арест кмета на Минерални бани Мюмюн Искендер
Григор Димитров вече е 11-ти в света по брой победи в Мастърс 1000 турнирите
Григор Димитров вече е 11-ти в света по брой победи в Мастърс 1000 турнирите