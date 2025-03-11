Central Election Commission returned the election documents to "Information Services"

All the documents go back to the "Information Services", the Central Election Commission decided today, March 11.

The decision was taken with 13 votes in favour and 2 against.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has decided to return the protocols on paper, provided by the Constitutional Court, as well as the two technical media, to "Information Services" for the recalculation of the election results.

"Information Services has requested that the CEC extend the deadline for the submission of the recalculated election results to 17.00 on 12 March.

The CEC extended the deadline, but only until 9:00 AM tomorrow morning.

The Central Election Commission has decided to send the protocols with the new results back to "Information Services".

Prosecutor's Office is investigating reports of missing ballots from the most recent pariiamentary elections

The company requested to submit the final results of the recalculation by 5:00 PM tomorrow, but the CEC disagreed. According to them, all necessary conditions for the work to begin were secured yesterday, but this did not happen. The decision, which was voted on by the Commission, was that the work should be completed by 9:00 AM tomorrow.

"I had a phone conversation with Filipov, during which I asked for additional information on the technical time required for the one-time data entry. He mentioned 10-12 hours. For one entry or two entries, the required technical time is doubled. This was his justification for the inability to meet the deadline we set yesterday," said Tsvetozar Tomov, a member of the CEC.

What happened yesterday - the CEC was expecting results from Information Services. Instead, it received a letter saying that all documents and materials, including technical means and media, had been handed over to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, which is why it could not fulfil the task of recalculating the results. At an extraordinary meeting yesterday, the CEC gave Information Service until 15.00 today to complete the recalculation. Yesterday, shortly before 20.00 hours, Information Services informed the CEC that they could not cope by then.

"Information Services" stated that they had not provided the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the protocols sent by the Constitutional Court or their copies. The company returned all original documents received from the CEC. The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has requested from "Information Services" all materials related to the computer processing and data entry from the protocols. "Information Services" does not possess copies or originals of these protocols.

The CEC has now returned the protocols to "Information Services"."

