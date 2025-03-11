Prosecutor's Office is investigating reports of missing ballots from the most recent pariiamentary elections

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation into reports of missing ballots from the most recent parliamentary elections.

The signal to initiate this investigation was submitted by "Information Services" last week.

The report claims that there are polling stations marked by experts appointed by the Constitutional Court with zero votes cast, while video surveillance footage shows that voting took place in these pollingf stations, with both paper ballots and machine ballots being cast into the ballot boxes.

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has assigned the State Agency for National Security (SANS) to investigate who destroyed these ballot papers and how.

The investigation will determine whether the ballots were indeed destroyed, and if not, where they are currently located.

The law requires that ballot papers from elections be kept by mayors of municipalities until the next parliamentary elections.

Experts believe that the Prosecutor’s Office should request the relevant materials and evidence not from "Information Services," but from the Constitutional Court.

***

Earlier, "Information Services", Bulgaria’s national system integrator, came up with a statement saying that on March 10, 2025, in response to a request based on a prosecutors’ act, the Sofia City Prosecution Office (SCPO) requested all materials related to the computer processing and data entry of the protocols concerning the recalculation of the October 27, 2024, parliamentary election results. Those materials had been sent by the Constitutional Court through the Central Election Commission (CEC).

"Information Services" has not provided the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office with the protocols sent by the Constitutional Court, nor their copies. The company returned all original documents received from the Central Election Commission (CEC) that were provided by the Constitutional Court," stated "Information Services" in a position to the media.

"Information Services" does not possess copies or originals of these protocols. The company fully cooperates with all competent state institutions regarding Constitutional Case 33/2024. The company emphasized that its team is fully aware of the exceptional responsibility it carries in the process of processing the election results.

"The company has been engaged in the computer processing of election data for over 20 years and has always worked professionally, publicly, and transparently," the company stated.

"Information Services" also reminded that, according to the Election Code, the Central Election Commission (CEC) publishes scanned protocols prior to the decision on the final results and provides open, machine-readable data for all elections from 2003 to the present. This allows the data to be analyzed and verified by election participants and other external experts. This ensures complete transparency and accuracy of the final results, the company concluded in its statement.

Central Election Commission assigned "Information Service" the task of re-entering data from the election protocols

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News