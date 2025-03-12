НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

BSP leader Zafirov: We are witnessing first steps towards a peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Bulgaria can be a centre of diplomatic dialogue between the countries in the Black Sea region to reach a peaceful solution, he said

атанас зафиров помним подвига предците забравяме отговорността децата
Снимка: BTA/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:14, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

"We are witnessing the first steps in the process of seeking a peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. For us, the very raising of the topic of a temporary ceasefire is a very positive development. However, the efforts are yet to be made, as well as the reactions and actions of the two countries directly involved: Ukraine and Russia," said Atanas Zafirov, Vice Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria and Chairman of the National Council of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP). on March 12.

According to him, the party will continue to uphold the position that the path to peace must be walked through diplomatic efforts.

"The success of these efforts also depends on the cooperation between the USA and the EU. Within this cooperation, I see Bulgaria’s potential," Zafirov noted.

He added that the natural cultural and spiritual ties, as well as the accumulated experience of Bulgarian diplomacy in the region, should be used to their maximum.

"I believe that Bulgaria can be a natural centre for political and diplomatic dialogue among the countries of the Black Sea region on the path to a peaceful solution," he stated.

Zafirov also stressed that through the active role of Bulgarian diplomacy and the Government, Bulgaria should establish itself as one of the main centres for support of the future recovery of the economicand business ties in the region.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

"Velichie" supporters also protested in front of Parliament
"Velichie" supporters also protested in front of Parliament
21:46, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
 Protests in support for rule of law, free and fair elections
Protests in support for rule of law, free and fair elections
21:36, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Once again, PM of North Macedonia launches manipulative and false theses
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Once again, PM of North Macedonia launches manipulative and false theses
20:30, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 GERB-UDF leader Boyko Borissov: The results of the US-Ukraine ceasefire talks are a step in the right direction
GERB-UDF leader Boyko Borissov: The results of the US-Ukraine ceasefire talks are a step in the right direction
19:19, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
 Two high school graduates died in a car accident on the Dobrich - Silistra road
Two high school graduates died in a car accident on the Dobrich - Silistra road
19:05, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
 Bulgaria will have an artificial intelligence factory
Bulgaria will have an artificial intelligence factory
17:26, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
 Winter of 2025 is the coldest in the last six years, according to data of NIMH
Winter of 2025 is the coldest in the last six years, according to data of NIMH
16:59, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
 CEC decided to send to Constitutional Court the data from "Information Services" regrading the elections
CEC decided to send to Constitutional Court the data from "Information Services" regrading the elections
16:48, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov: A special operation has begun at fuel sales points
PM Zhelyazkov: A special operation has begun at fuel sales points
16:12, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
 How much will a seaside holiday cost this year?
How much will a seaside holiday cost this year?
16:05, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
 Charges brought against two police officers from Kazanlak for the death of a detainee
Charges brought against two police officers from Kazanlak for the death of a detainee
15:46, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 Constitutional Court provided clarifications regarding its work
Constitutional Court provided clarifications regarding its work
14:56, 12.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Protests in support for rule of law, free and fair elections
Protests in support for rule of law, free and fair elections
GERB-UDF leader Boyko Borissov: The results of the US-Ukraine ceasefire talks are a step in the right direction
GERB-UDF leader Boyko Borissov: The results of the US-Ukraine ceasefire talks are a step in the right direction
Two high school graduates died in a car accident on the Dobrich - Silistra road
Two high school graduates died in a car accident on the Dobrich - Silistra road
Bulgaria will have an artificial intelligence factory
Bulgaria will have an artificial intelligence factory
Winter of 2025 is the coldest in the last six years, according to data of NIMH
Winter of 2025 is the coldest in the last six years, according to data of NIMH
PM Zhelyazkov: A special operation has begun at fuel sales points
PM Zhelyazkov: A special operation has begun at fuel sales points
Топ 24
Най-четени
Двама абитуриенти загинаха на пътя Добрич - Силистра (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Двама абитуриенти загинаха на пътя Добрич - Силистра (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
ЦИК реши да изпрати на КС данните от "Информационно обслужване" за изборите
ЦИК реши да изпрати на КС данните от "Информационно...
Световни лидери казаха "Да" на предложението за 30-дневно примирие в Украйна
Световни лидери казаха "Да" на предложението за 30-дневно...
"Информационно обслужване" предаде на ЦИК новите данни от изборите
"Информационно обслужване" предаде на ЦИК новите данни от...
"Топката е в ръцете на Русия" - за какво се договориха Украйна и САЩ?
"Топката е в ръцете на Русия" - за какво се договориха...
Протести след скандала: "Правосъдие за всеки" с акция в София
Протести след скандала: "Правосъдие за всеки" с акция в...
Повдигнаха обвинения на двамата полицаи от Казанлък заради смъртта на арестант
Повдигнаха обвинения на двамата полицаи от Казанлък заради смъртта...
Протест пред Народното събрание с искане за касиране на изборите
Протест пред Народното събрание с искане за касиране на изборите
КС да направи публични всички документи по оспорването на изборите, гласува парламентът
КС да направи публични всички документи по оспорването на изборите,...
България се класира за полуфиналите на Световната купа по хандбал във Варна
България се класира за полуфиналите на Световната купа по хандбал във Варна
Освободиха 50 души, работили на фиктивни договори в Родопския драматичен театър
Освободиха 50 души, работили на фиктивни договори в Родопския драматичен театър