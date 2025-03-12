BSP leader Zafirov: We are witnessing first steps towards a peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

"We are witnessing the first steps in the process of seeking a peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. For us, the very raising of the topic of a temporary ceasefire is a very positive development. However, the efforts are yet to be made, as well as the reactions and actions of the two countries directly involved: Ukraine and Russia," said Atanas Zafirov, Vice Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria and Chairman of the National Council of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP). on March 12.

According to him, the party will continue to uphold the position that the path to peace must be walked through diplomatic efforts.

"The success of these efforts also depends on the cooperation between the USA and the EU. Within this cooperation, I see Bulgaria’s potential," Zafirov noted.

He added that the natural cultural and spiritual ties, as well as the accumulated experience of Bulgarian diplomacy in the region, should be used to their maximum.

"I believe that Bulgaria can be a natural centre for political and diplomatic dialogue among the countries of the Black Sea region on the path to a peaceful solution," he stated.

Zafirov also stressed that through the active role of Bulgarian diplomacy and the Government, Bulgaria should establish itself as one of the main centres for support of the future recovery of the economicand business ties in the region.

