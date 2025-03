"Velichie" supporters also protested in front of Parliament

Supporters of the "Velichie" party also gathered for a protest this evening, March 12, in front of the building of Parliament in Sofia.

The protesters declared that the party had been unfairly left out of the Parliament and that their place should be in it. They stated that they will gather every evening in front of the Parliament until their demands are met.

