GERB-UDF leader Boyko Borissov: The results of the US-Ukraine ceasefire talks are a step in the right direction

Бойко Борисов
Снимка: BGNES
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:19, 12.03.2025
EN
The results of the negotiations between the USA and Ukraine in Jeddah regarding a ceasefire agreement are a step in the right direction, Boyko Borissov, the chairman of GERB, wrote on Facebook.

Together with the USA, Europe, and Bulgaria should be involved in finding a solution for achieving peace in Ukraine, he added.

After more than eight hours of talks between the USA and Ukraine in the capital of Saudi Arabia, the two countries issued a joint statement stating that Ukraine is ready to accept the US proposal for an immediate 30-day temporary ceasefire, which could be extended by mutual agreement if accepted and implemented by Russia, according to Reuters, citing the joint US-Ukrainian statement. "The U.S. will inform Russia that reciprocal action from Moscow is key to achieving peace," the statement says.

